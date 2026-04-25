First Round OT Caleb Lomu Wanted to be Drafted by Patriots

After being taken 28th overall by the New England Patriots, University of Utah offensive lineman Caleb Lomu gave his thoughts on his appreciation for the New England organization.

The Patriots traded inside the division with the Buffalo Bills to get the 28th overall pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft — securing their selection of Lomu. The Utah rookie should easily excite the Patriots fanbase, especially those who are rooting for protecting quarterback Drake Maye. He's equally as excited.

Lomu said the Patriots were a team he was hoping he would end up with.

"Personally, I wanted them to be always be in the mix, you know, [it’s] just such an amazing team," said Lomu. "It's a place I always wanted to be, and a team I always wanted to play for.”

Lomu is 6'6", weighing 313 pounds and started at left tackle in all 12 regular-season games in 2025 and was an All-Big 12 First Team selection.

Caleb Lomu Ready to Contribute for Patriots Franchise

Lomu, 21, was drafted as a redshirt sophomore and is still in the early stages of his development — both physically and technically. However, the offensive tackle is known for displaying solid movement skills with a natural feel as a pass protector that will likely track toward becoming a reputable NFL tackle (either on the right or left side).

His selection and addition to the New England offensive line comes after Maye was sacked a total of six times in New England's 29-13 Super Bowl LX loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

“This team is going to be fighting in the playoffs and Super Bowl every single year, and that's the type of team I want to be on," Lomu said.

In his NFL Combine, Lomu recorded a 4.99 40-yard dash and a 1.74 10-yard split. The Arizona native also had a 32.5" vertical jump and a 9'5" broad jump. In addition, he was also chosen as a 2024 Midseason Freshman All-American by The Athletic and listed as a preseason All-Big 12 selection.

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Utah offensive lineman Caleb Lomu (OL33) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Lomu also said he is looking forward to whatever opportunities come his way on the New England offensive line.

“I just want to play whatever position is open," said Lomu. "I just want to get on the field and get out and play."

Lomu will join left tackle Will Campbell on the Pats' tackle depth chart, in addition to Morgan Moses. Campbell is expcted to remain at left tackle.

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