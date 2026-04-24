Patriots Hit Absolute Home Run With Caleb Lomu Pick

When Utah offensive tackle Caleb Lomu was going through the pre-draft process, he was originally scheduled for a "Top 30" visit with the New England Patriots. The team canceled it because they thought the 21-year-old wouldn't be available by the time they were on the board.

By the end of the night, Lomu was their first round pick. The Patriots traded up with the Buffalo Bills, sending the 31st and 125th overall picks to their division rival for the 28th overall selection -- where they drafted Lomu.

An early run on tackles in the middle of the first round began to raise concerns for New England. Potentially needing a future right tackle for the long term behind Morgan Moses, Lomu began to slip. Patriots executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf told reporters that they had a first round grade on him, and now they went out and grabbed him.

The Patriots Got A Steal At 28th Overall

It's a total home run for both parties.

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Utah offensive lineman Caleb Lomu (OL33) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The young Lomu (6-foot-6, 313 lbs) is an athletic pass blocker who started the last two years for the Utes. With Moses entering the final year of guaranteed money on his three-year deal, it was smart for New England to get ahead of a potential need. Now they don't need to draft a starting tackle next season.

With Will Campbell remaining at left tackle -- Wolf confirmed that post-draft -- Lomu enters the Patriots organization as a bit of a question mark. Whether he plays left tackle or right tackle, the Patriots think he's good enough to play either side. He'll be on the roster for ideally five seasons with his fifth-year option, and should play alongside Campbell for a long time.

New England could have drafted one of the several edge rushers on the board, as that spot on defense is a fairly big need. But it's also a deep group in this year's draft, so the Patriots could find a productive player at that spot later in the rounds.

At offensive tackle, there was a drastic drop-off. Wolf confirmed that to reporters after the pick, and Lomu was the final offensive tackle that could have heard his name called in the first round.

Sure, he may not be a major factor in the 2026 season -- mainly projecting as a backup swing tackle to start his career. But the upside that he brings to a Patriots roster continually trying to protect Drake Maye should excite fans in New England.

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