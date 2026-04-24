Patriots Are Getting Talented Pass Protector In Caleb Lomu

The New England Patriots left little to chance when provided the opportunity to add one of the most talented offensive tackles in the 2026 NFL Draft.

In what some considered to be a surprise move, the Pats traded up with their division rivals, the Buffalo Bills — surrendering both the 31st and the 125th (fourth-round) selections — to select Utah offensive tackle Caleb Lomu at number 28 overall. By selecting Lomu, the Patriots not only have improved a unit in need of solid depth, they have also invested wisely in the long-term health and protection of quarterback Drake Maye.

While the Patriots’ offensive line had its share of struggles throughout the 2025 NFL season, they were unfortunately at their worst under the bright glare of the global spotlight. During their 29-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX, the reigning champs’ four-down, zone-based, nickel defense exploited the Pats’ deficiencies — not only wearing the Pats’ o-line down, but also allowing their opponents to increase pressure on the quarterback.

With Lomu joining the Foxborough fold, those problems should soon be mitigated — and eventually solved.

"Really excited about his player. He's young, he's experienced, he's athletic. He's a great kid. And frankly, I was a little surprised that he was still available,” said Patriots executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf. “He has the athletic ability and talent and strength to kind of play anywhere on the line."

What Will Caleb Lomu Bring to the Fields of Foxborough?

Lomu joined the Patriots as a two-year starting left tackle for the Utes. The 6-foot-6, 313-pound lineman is a standout pass protector — a trait which is likely to endear him to Maye. When aligning as a protector, Lomu demonstrated impressive balance with quick feet, formidable framing and firm hand placement. As such, he is both well-built and well-framed to resist opposing rushers.

Although he could use some refinement as a run blocker, his versatility to play both right and left tackle make him a valuable asset for the Patriots offense. Should he add additional strength in the coming months, Lomu has both the skill set and the motivation to succeed under Patriots offensive line coach Doug Marrone this season.

In short, the Patriots offensive line needed the type of fortification Lomu can provide. Last season, Maye took 21 sacks in the playoffs — 15 more than any other quarterback in the postseason. After succeeding in not surrendering a sack in 2025, Lomu may find his way into the Patriots’ starting lineup sooner than later.

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Utah offensive lineman Caleb Lomu (OL33) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Patriots Add Some Much-Needed Help Along Their Offensive Line

Although Wolf was quick to confirm that second-year lineman Will Campbell will remain at left tackle, Lomu is destined to be more than a swing option for the team. Of course, the Patriots right tackle position remains well-tended by veteran Morgan Moses. The 12-year lineman joined the club via free agency prior to the the start of last season. He went on to start 21 games for the Pats — both regular season and postseason combined — while adding a level of leadership to both the line and the team, in general. Though he has been the subject of retirement rumors for much of the offseason, the 35-year-old Moses is expected to return to the Patriots starting lineup in 2026, as previously noted by Wolf.

Additionally, Lomu’s selection is not the first notable addition they have made to their line this offseason. New England signed veteran Alijah Vera-Tucker to a three-year deal with the Pats’ last month. If healthy, he will not only help to keep Maye out of harm’s way, he will also help to facilitate a running game which appeared to be dormant at times in 2025.

With last season’s starting center Garrett Bradbury having been traded to the Chicago Bears, second-year interior lineman Jared Wilson is expected to move inside — a position he played with precision as a Georgia Bulldog — Vera-Tucker should align between Wilson at center and Campbell at left tackle. In that regard, the Patriots starting unit projects to be as follows:

LT: Will Campbell

LG: Alijah Vera-Tucker

C: Jared Wilson

RG: Mike Onwenu

RT: Morgan Moses

While Vera-Tucker may be worth the risk on reward along, New England does carry an on-field insurance policy in the form of reserve lineman Ben Brown. The Pats’ veteran allowed zero sacks and two hits on Maye on over 150 pass blocking snaps last season, while also demonstrating prowess as a run blocker. As a result, Brown signed a two-year, $6.6 million contract extension with the Pats in December. Though many see Brown primarily as a reserve, he could be a short-term starter, if Vera-Tucker should experience any additional health woes.

With Lomu’s prowess and potential, he may be poised to learn the necessary lessons to become a right side starter in short order.

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