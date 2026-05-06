Five Patriots Players Firmly on Roster Bubble Right Now

With the primary roster building portion of the offseason firmly behind them, the New England Patriots are about to turn their attention to the gridiron.

As offseason workouts and minicamps begin in earnest on the newly-branded New Balance Practice Fields, the 89 members of the Pats’ current roster will begin to sharpen their skills in hopes of defensing both their Division and Conference titles. In some cases, they may be battling each other for a spot on the 2026 iteration of Foxborough’s football finest.

While a few select position groups may already be set in stone, Patriots Nation may be set for several positional battles, which are likley to continue throughout both training camp and the preseason. New England’s incumbents are undoubtedly eager to compete with the club’s freshly signed free agents, along with its rookie class of 2026, to determine the 53 players who will comprise the Pats’ opening day roster.

In that regard, here are five players who are currently on roster bubble heading into offseason workouts.

Terrell Jennings, RB

Following the selection of running back Jam Miller in the seventh round of last month’s NFL Draft, the competition for the Pats’ third running back reached a fever pitch. Jennings, a scout-teamer in 2024 who signed to New England’s active roster in October 2025, is likely to compete with both Miller and second-year back Lan Larison — a promising Undrafted free agent who missed the entirety of 2025 while on injured reserve. Jennings brings a unique skill set to the table.

In Week 9 against the Atlanta Falcons, Jennings scored his first NFL touchdown on a three-yard rush in the second quarter. He finished the season rushing for 73 yards on 23 carries with one touchdown. He also had one reception for nine yards.

Jack Westover, FB

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots tight end Jack Westover (37) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Despite being listed as a hybrid tight end within several Patriots roster projections, Westover primarily aligned as a fullback in 2025. The third-year veteran suited up for 17 games and made two starts last year. During his two seasons with the Patriots, he has logged 246 snaps on offense and 191 on special teams. Though he may have changed positions from a primarily blocking tight end to fullback, he continues to face a logjam at either position.

New England’s tight ends consist of team captain Hunter Henry, free agent acquisition Julian Hill and third-round draftee Eli Raridon — players who are unlikely to be displaced by Westover. Despite his experience at the fullback position, he also faces an uphill battle to earn the top spot at fullback — a role expected to be given to former Buffalo Bills rusher Reggie Gilliam.

Marcus Bryant, OT

Jun 9, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Marcus Bryant (52) walks to the practice fields at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Although Bryant is considered more of a raw prospect, the Patriots did not hesitate to add the 6-foot-7, 317-pound offensive tackle to their stable by selecting him in the seventh round (220th overall) of the 2025 Unfortunately, the swing tackle spot has become quite populated as of late. Not only have the Pats secured a top-tier talent in first-rounder Caleb Lomu, they also enlisted the services of Texas A&M lineman Dametrious Crownover.

Bryant’s size, athleticism, and upper-body strength should give him the ability to compete for a spot on the Pats’ roster this summer. Given his popularity among the Patriots coaching staff last season, look for him to be afforded every opportunity to earn a reserve role along New England’s new-look line.

Bradyn Swinson, DT

Jun 9, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots defensive end Bradyn Swinson (43) walks to the practice fields at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Swinson was drafted by the Patriots in the fifth-round of the 2025 NFL Draft in hopes of helping to bolster the team’s pass rush. Unfortunately, the 6’4” 255-pounder seldom saw the field in 2025 due to injury. Still, the promise Swinson showed at LSU should resonate well with the Pats’ staff as he competes for a reserve spot within their defensive front.

The 23-year-old played in 13 games with 12 starts in 2024 for LSU and led the team with 8.5 sacks. Should he recapture his collegiate prowess during camp this summer, Swinson should make things interesting in an expected positional battle with sixth-round draft choice Nandi Obiazor.

Kobee Minor, CB

Aug 6, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Kobee Minor (19) heads towards fans to sign autographs after training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Having selected cornerback Karon Prunty with pick 171 in the fourth-round of April’s draft, the Pats made it clear that they are keeping their options open when it comes to depth within the defensive backfield. Minor, who should serve as Prunty’s primary competition at the position. was drafted by New England in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL draft out of Memphis with the 257th overall pick — thus becoming the 2025 NFL Draft’s “Mr. Irrelevant” as its final pick.

The 5-foot-11, 188-pounder, spent time on both the practice squad and 53-man roster in 2025, finishing the season with four combined tackles in four games played. Due largely in part to his tenacity and fighting spirit, Minor is likely to give Prunty — as well as New England’s other reserve corners — all they can handle during camp and the preseason.

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