K.J. Britt Brings Throwback Work Ethic to Patriots

New England Patriots linebacker K.J. Britt may not have been the club’s highest-profile free agent signing this offseason. Yet, he is already raising some eyebrows throughout the region due to his “Patriot-esque” work-ethic.

“I might not be the fastest, I might not be the strongest … But I’m a football player,” Britt recently told reporters at Gillette Stadium.

For an organization predicated on its workman-like reputation, Britt is sounding a lot like the throwback Patriots’ defenders of yesteryear. From franchise building blocks such as Steve Nelson and Andre Tippett to the Belichickian mainstays of Tedy Bruschi and Willie McGinest, the Pats’ have typically employed players who exceeded on-field expectations with outstanding effort and determination.

In that regard, Britt appears ready and eager to hit the gridiron and “do his job.”

"The Patriots are a bunch of blue-collar guys. I like it,” Britt added. “This is where I wanted to be. I wanted to come up here and work with guys that are like-minded...a lot of these guys, they love ball. When you love football and you're around a lot of guys that love football, it's contagious."

K.J. Britt Adds, Toughness and Tenacity to Patriots Defense, Special Teams

Nov 14, 2025; Madrid, Spain; Miami Dolphins linebacker K.J. Britt (3) during practice at Estadio Riyadh Air Metropolitano. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Britt joined the Patriots by signing a one-year deal with the club in March. Having joined the NFL as a fifth-round selection (176 overall) by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2021 NFL Draft, the 26-year-old spent his first four seasons with the Bucs. Britt’s best season came in 2024, when he played a career-high 11 games while collecting 72 total tackles, one pass-breakup and 0.5 sacks.

After signing with the Miami Dolphins prior to the start of the 2025 season, Britt experienced a decrease in action on the defensive side of the ball — aligning on only 14 percent of Miami’s defensive snaps across 17 games. Despite his recent regression, Britt remained a capable contributor when defending the run.

With New England, Britt is expected to find his early niche on special teams. The Auburn product has been a core participant in the game’s third phase for much of his career. In fact, he has spent time contributing on kick coverage, kick returns, punt coverage, punt returns, and field goal blocking attempts. Last season, Britt logged 77 percent of their special teams snaps, while earning a career-high 10 special teams tackles.

Given the departure of longtime Patriot Jahlani Tavai this offseason, Britt is likley to assume the role vacated by the former game captain. Though his resume may fail to earn him any preferential looks during offseason workouts, the veteran linebacker may be primed to defy the odds by following in the footsteps of former Patriot greats.

In the process, Britt may be ready to write yet another chapter in the annals of New England’s unlikely success stories.

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