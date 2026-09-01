Here's What TE Cameron Latu Can Bring to Patriots Offense

The New England Patriots added two external players to their 53-man roster this week, claiming tight end Cameron Latu and linebacker Darius Muasau on Monday. While it won't be the last moves the team makes ahead of their season-opening matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, it does give us a nice chance to reset the roster heading into practice.

The addition of Latu is an interesting one, and it's at a position that will be under some scrutiny this season in New England. The tight end room, led by Hunter Henry and followed up by rookies Eli Raridon and Tanner Arkin, isn't as deep as some of the other spots on the roster.

Yes, Henry is more than established in this league as a pass catcher, and while the Patriots have hopes for the roles of their two backups, it's telling that they spent a waiver claim on the 26-year-old Latu.

Here's what Latu — who's heading into his fourth season in the NFL with his fourth team — can bring to this Patriots offense.

Latu's Projected Role in 2026:

Jun 10, 2025; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Cameron Latu (49) warms up at NovaCare Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This move probably doesn't happen if veteran Julian Hill doesn't get injured during the spring. Hill was signed to be the veteran blocking player, but his absence carved out holes that Arkin and Latu can fill into. During his career, Latu has made a name for himself as a fullback/H-back type player — one that could fit well into a Josh McDaniels offense.

He's also very versatile when it comes to special teams. Last year, he played on four special teams units for the Eagles, recording seven tackles and blocking a punt. The more you can do, the better, and he's a player that can help chip in in two phases.

The Patriots won't have him playing over Henry or Raridon in the passing game, but he might end up sneaking past the undrafted Raridon on the depth chart. Why? He's just used to the speed of the NFL, something that Arkin's had to pick up in camp so far.

Latu is yet to receive a target in his NFL career, so he won't be competing with them. But he's smooth enough to move around the offense, on the line and in the backfield. Considering the Patriots claimed him to be on the 53-man roster means that they have higher hopes for him than if they had signed him to the practice squad.

Where He Can Shine:

Aug 19, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Cameron Latu (36) catches the ball while warming up with tight end Dallas Goedert (88) and tight end Johnny Mundt (83) during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So what part of Latu's game stands out? He spent a lot of time as a lead blocker in the backfield. It's something the Patriots got a look at when the Eagles came to town for two days of joint practices, and it's something that can also take the load off of veteran fullback Reggie Gilliam.

Latu is athletic to work in as a pass blocker as well, getting up to the line to meet rushers. With Gilliam already in the fold, it's starting to trend like the Patriots might work in some 13 personnel. If the Patriots want to get Drake Maye moving out of the pocket, using Latu's ability as a pass blocker could come in handy.

While his addition might end up forcing Arkin to become a healthy scratch each week (considering Latu's role, Arkin might become redundant in this offense), he still has yet to fully prove himself at the NFL level. In college, Latu recorded 56 catches in his final two seasons and really helped him get on the radar at the Senior Bowl.

There might be some untapped potential in that area of his game, but for now, Latu likely projects as a third tight end that can help move some people in the running game.

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