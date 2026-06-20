There's an open spot on the New England Patriots' pending 53-man roster for a backup tight end, and undrafted rookie Tanner Arkin could end up filling that hole.

The 6-foot-4 Illinois product came to New England as a really solid blocker in college. Receiving stats weren't the name of his game (he caught just two touchdowns on 13 receptions a year ago). But Julian Hill went down with a season ending injury this past offseason, and now there's a chance for a third -- or fourth -- tight end to make the roster.

Is Arkin that guy?

Speaking to a group of reporters following the Patriots' participation in Newton North High School's Juneteenth football clinic, Arkin was asked about how he views himself heading into training camp next month.

"I think my mindset right now is to do, do everything I can, really," Arkin said. "I mean, I’m an undrafted rookie. I’ve been given a great opportunity, and I really just need to maximize it and show, show the team and the organization what I’m about, and that’s my plan going forward."

May 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots tight end Tanner Arkin (84) participates at the New England Patriots rookie camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Tanner Arkin Could Become Latest UDFA Success Story

The Patriots' tight end room is thin right now. Other than veteran Hunter Henry and third round draft pick Eli Raridon, it's really had to pinpoint for certain who the next backup could be. Maybe it's Arkin, who's starting to build confidence since arriving in New England.

He's part of a large group of undrafted rookies that could make noise this summer. As for his position, he'll be competing with CJ Dippre and Jack Westover (who played fullback last season) for the third spot on the TE depth chart.

"It's awesome. We got a bunch of rookies and throughout the summer and spring, (I've) had a great chance to get close to a bunch of them," Arkin said. "I feel like we're all in this together, so it's cool to kind of bond over that and attack this new opportunity and this journey together."

Out of all of those undrafted rookies, Arkin may have the best shot to earn a spot on the roster. The Patriots had invested $15 million in Hill during the free agent process to have him be a key part in the offense. He went down during OTAs, and was placed on season-ending IR on June 1.

If the desire to have a true blocking tight end be a part of Josh McDaniels' offense in 2026, what better choice than the 22-year-old Arkin who's costing the Patriots just a hair over $3 million?

"We use a lot of different personnel," Arkin said. "We use a fullback, multiple tight end sets, and just the history of Coach McDaniels and what how he’s used the tight end in the past, I think it’s a great fit, and I love playing for him and for the team and it’s been great so far."

May 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots tight end Tanner Arkin (84) makes a cartch during the New England Patriots rookie camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

"I'm Just Blessed For The Opportunity"

Arkin added that the success from last season has bled into the start of this year.

"I just think coming off of last year, there's a lot of momentum and there's a lot of camaraderie on the offense, although there's a lot of new faces," Arkin said. "Everybody seems really tight and everybody's welcoming. There's a bunch of great leaders on the offense, starting with Drake (Maye) and just down the room to Hunter and the tight end room.

"There's just a lot of guys that's played a lot of football and it seems like they know what's going on, and they lead by example and they set the tempo on the field. As a rookie, I'm just tryna learn from them."

There's a real chance for Arkin to make his spot known this summer. He's happy that he chose the Patriots in undrafted free agency, and both parties are hoping for the best outcome possible.

"My agent and I had identified that New England was a good spot," he said. "It's been great so far and I love it. I'm just blessed for the opportunity."

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