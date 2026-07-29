Patriots Rookie Report: Who Is Rising (and Falling) on the Depth Chart?

As the New England Patriots enjoy their first off day of the summer, they're now getting ready to strap pads on for the first time in training camp.

That's where most of the success -- especially for the rookies looking to make their mark on the roster -- will come from. Through four practices without pads on, several rookies have done enough to earn some bumps on the depth chart, while others are remaining stagnant right now.

Here are three Patriots newcomers that have exceeded expectations to open up camp, and three more who have some work cut out for them.

Rising: TE Eli Raridon

Jul 25, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots tight end Eli Raridon (82) and tight end Mitch Van Vooren (46) do a drill at training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Raridon might be one of the rookies who'll get the largest role this season. After spending time in the spring lower on the tight end depth chart, Raridon has gotten some more opportunities with the starting offense. On Tuesday, he nabbed three passes -- including a crosser against Dell Pettus -- and looks sound blocking as well.

"Well, again, Eli, new offense, new scheme, new NFL. Capable, willing learner," head coach Mike Vrabel said this week. "We will see when pads come on; things change, but I think he has tried to play with the speed that we felt like he had and may not always have shown."

Falling: EDGE Gabe Jacas

New England Patriots edge rusher Gabe Jacas walks on the field during the team's rookie minicamp. | Contributed by Sophie Weller / PatriotsWire

Yes, Jacas has finally signed his rookie contract after months of waiting. But he's still yet to put a helmet on and join the full team for a practice. He was present on Tuesday, watching practice in street clothes, but is clearly going to be a step or two behind his teammates when he actually does re-join the team for a practice.

"I don’t want to say," Vrabel said on if Jacas is expected to sit out the year. "Nothing is 100 percent. I don’t anticipate that whatsoever. I don’t. I am excited where he is at. I am excited that he wants to be here, he wants to get going, and he does not want to be on the field with the trainer, I will tell you that. He wants to get back out there, play ball and be the player that we drafted and wanted to be here."

Rising: WR Cameron Dorner

May 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Cameron Dorner (88) runs a drill during the New England Patriots rookie camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a crowded wide receiver room where it already feels like the group is above the rest, Dorner has stood out in his rookie year. An undrafted free agent out of North Texas, he's been relegated to the third team for snaps, but has looked smooth coming out of his routes.

He caught a pair of passes during Tuesday's practice, getting plenty of cheers from those on the field. He could make a case to stick around on the practice squad.

Falling: EDGE Quintayvious Hutchins

New England Patriots edge rusher Quintayvious Hutchins warms up at training camp. | Ethan Hurwitz / Patriots On SI

There's a big hole at the edge position right now for the Patriots with Harold Landry on the physically unable to perform list and Jacas still yet to make his debut. In theory, that would be a perfect opening for Hutchins -- who was arrested in the offseason -- to break out. The Boston College draft pick hasn't been able to crack into a larger role, falling behind second-year players Bradyn Swinson and Elijah Ponder.

"Certainly with Q, somebody on the edge we're always looking for young pash rushers that can help you," Vrabel said on what he's seen from him. "Those guys will have to learn special teams pretty quickly given their body types. That process has already started for Q."

Rising: TE Tanner Arkin

Jul 25, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots tight end Tanner Arkin (84) looks on after a drill at training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another tight end turning heads, Arkin feels like he could end up being the blocking tight end that makes this roster. Signing as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois, Arkin arrived to New England as more of a fullback-type player. When Reggie Gilliam was out for a personal day, Arkin stepped in flawlessly with the starting offense.

With the backups, he's also begun to run routes. On Tuesday, he caught his first pass and has a leg up for the TE3 job as it stands right now.

Falling: CB Karon Prunty

Jun 10, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Karon Prunty (21) and cornerback Kenneth Harris (36) do a drill during minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The rest of this week will be a big test for Prunty, who has been stashed on the depth chart right now. Carlton Davis, Kindle Vildor and Charles Woods have all gotten more reps over him (it would make sense given their NFL experience), but Davis and Woods got banged up in practice.

That could open the door for Prunty, who hasn't popped in the way that we saw in OTAs. On Tuesday, he gave up a catch to Kyle Williams on a comeback route for 15 yards.

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