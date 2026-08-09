Biggest Patriots Training Camp Risers: Slot WR Earning First-Team Reps, TEs Shining

The New England Patriots are just days away from their first game action of the 2026 season. The Indianapolis Colts are heading into town for a joint practice before the preseason opener on Thursday.

It should be a good opportunity for several young Patriots fighting for roster spots to show their stuff against another team. Up to this point, the Patriots have practiced 12 times against themselves in training camp, and it's clear that they're itching to hit someone else.

The preseason also gives us a great look at players who have earned larger roles throughout the summer. Sure, you may get a few snaps of Drake Maye and A.J. Brown here and there, but for the most part, the backups will get most of the playing time.

So here are some players on offense that have exceeded expectations during camp, and should be players to keep an eye out for during the preseason slate in the coming weeks.

QB Tommy DeVito

Jun 10, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tommy DeVito (16) arrives at the practice field with tight end CJ Dippre (81) for minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Patriots are more than comfortable at the quarterback position this year, with Maye likely among the league's best in his third season. While he won't get a lot of time during the preseason, it will be a good chance for DeVito to strut his stuff.

The backup, who was the Patriots' third quarterback last season, has been a pleasant surprise in camp to this point. In an intrasquad scrimmage on Friday, DeVito got the best of Maye and went a sparkling 13-for-16 with two touchdowns. He's on pace to being a really serviceable backup.

WR Efton Chism III

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Efton Chism III (86) makes a catch during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you had asked me a few months ago who the Patriots would end up keeping at wide receiver, I would have told you Brown, Romeo Doubs, Kyle Williams, Kayshon Boutte, Mack Hollins and DeMario Douglas. After the start to camp that Chism has had, it's time to add him to that list.

It's a crowded room, and I still believe that Boutte ends up getting dealt before Week 1. That move would allow Chism to make the roster in his second season. He's gotten plenty of reps with the starting offense, and has been a constant target with the second unit. He's also mixing in at kick and punt returner, so it's going to be hard to cut him right now.

TE Eli Raridon

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots tight end Eli Raridon (82) works with a member of the coaching staff during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the Patriots' two rookie tight ends, Raridon was essentially bumped up prior to camp because of Julian Hill's season-ending injury in the spring. It could have swallowed up the Notre Dame rookie, who didn't record a whole lot of jaw-dropping numbers as a receiver in college.

In fact, Raridon has exceeded all the pre-camp expectations placed on him. He told reporters that he's still in the process of learning the offense, and it's becoming very obvious. He caught three passes from Maye in the scrimmage and Raridon's 6-foot-6 frame should become a mismatch in the middle of the field this year.

TE Tanner Arkin

Jul 25, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots tight end Tanner Arkin (84) looks on after a drill at training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The other tight end, Arkin might be the biggest UDFA riser on the roster. Coming from Illinois, Arkin's talents as an in-line blocker have helped him carve out a role with the Patriots. He's now the front runner to earn the TE3 job right now, and he's yet to step on the field for his preseason debut.

Arkin has looked good as a pass blocker and a run blocker, something that's helped him get snaps with the starting offense. To make things even better, he's caught a few passes with the top unit as well. Arkin might not be the biggest household name right now, but that should change pretty quickly.

OG Andrew Rupcich

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Andrew Rupcich (67) and center Ben Brown (77) walk to practice for training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rupcich, who spent time with New England's practice squad last year, started to trend upwards during OTAs. The versatile lineman spent time at guard and center, something he's continuing to do in the summer. He's working alongside Ben Brown on the second unit, and both players feel destined to stick around.

The 27-year-old is competing with other interior linemen, including Mehki Butler, JonDarius Morgan, Caedan Wallace and recently converted tackle James Hudson, for a final spot on the roster. But because Rupcich has spent time at all three interior positons, including left guard with the starting offense, his ceiling appears much higher.

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