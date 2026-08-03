Iron Sharpens Iron: Patriots Offensive, Defensive Lines Helping Each Other Improve

FOXBORO --- The New England Patriots now have eight days of training camp under their belts, including four fully padded practices. But on the offensive and defensive lines, the work happening on the field has been aided by post-practice conversations.

Despite competing with each other between the whistles, the two sides come together after practice to discuss areas of improvement.

"I think it's the nature of the family feeling in this building," offensive tackle Will Campbell explained on Monday. "As much as we want to kick their ass at practice and they want to kick our ass, we want them to get as many sacks as possible. They want us to give up as few as possible."

Jul 25, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Will Campbell (66) lines up for a drill at training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Those areas of improvement go beyond pure technique or skill. They can also include pre-snap tells on an offensive lineman's responsibility on a given play.

"Just telling them, I'm always looking at their stance," defensive lineman Milton Williams said. "Any pass or run tells that they're giving us up front, because I know other D-linemen across the league looking at the same thing. So, if I feel like they're giving away a look, I'm telling them after practice."

As the Patriots continue training camp, it is an opportunity to learn their own tells and fix them before the season begins.

"Every practice, I feel like I can pick up on at least one or two," Williams said. "But they're doing a good job of trying to build on it and play faster and trying not to give it away as much. So you can tell that they're taking my coaching, but I'm still trying to get an advantage for myself."

Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots defensive end Milton Williams (97) celebrates a sack during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The cues on the Patriots' offensive line last season may have contributed to the team's 29-13 Super Bowl loss against the Seahawks, when Drake Maye was sacked six times.

"We had a tell on their guards and their tackles," Seahawks star cornerback Devon Witherspoon said after the Super Bowl. "How they like to set. They're gonna overset on certain rushes, they're gonna fall for certain moves."

"That's why we stand beside him and that's why we always gonna have his back."@Seahawks CB Devon Witherspoon on the defensive gameplan in Super Bowl LX from HC Mike Macdonald.



📻 https://t.co/mOFVINlUt9#SuperBowl | #SuperBowlLX | #Seahawks | #GoHawks pic.twitter.com/dEtUkhUIEF — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) February 9, 2026

With the help of their teammates on the other side of the ball, New England's offensive line may be able to limit their tells this season.

The Trenches Are Pivotal for New England in 2026

This offseason, the Patriots added potential starters in the trenches on both sides of the ball. That revamped look could be a big enough improvement at what were two of the Patriots' biggest weak points in 2025.

Offensively, the team signed Alijah Vera-Tucker to play left guard while moving Jared Wilson to center, where he played in college. At left tackle, Campbell is now healthy after missing the end of the regular season with a torn right MCL.

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots offensive lineman Jared Wilson (55) and guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (75) do a drill with quarterback Drake Maye (10) during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While New England's interior defensive line largely looks the same, outside of the departure of Khyiris Tonga, the edge rusher group was revamped in the offseason.

The Patriots let K'Lavon Chaisson walk in free agency, in favor of signing former Raven Dre'Mont Jones to a 3-year deal worth $36.5 million. New England then followed it up in the second round of the 2026 draft by selecting Illinois product Gabe Jacas.

The additions could help a Patriots defense which tied for the second-fewest hurries in the NFL last season, per Fox Sports.

The reconstruction of the trenches on both sides of the ball, combined with the linemen on both sides working with each other to improve, could allow New England to find success in an area where it struggled in 2025.

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