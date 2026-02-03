Milton Williams Demands Respect for Patriots Defense

New England Patriots defensive tackle Milton Williams is tired of hearing about the prowess of opposing team’s defenses.

After all, Williams helped to anchor a top-tier Patriots’ defense, ranking fourth in points allowed (18.8 per game) and eighth in total yards allowed (295.2 per game) during the regular season. With a stellar performance from their prized free-agent acquisition, the unit was particularly strong in run defense, allowing just 79.2 rushing yards per game — finishing atop the NFL in said category.

Still, New England’s preventive unit continuously finds itself outshined by their opponents, at least from a national media perspective. Since the start of the playoffs, the Pats have seen the majority of the media’s accolades bestowed on their three adversaries: the Los Angeles Chargers (5th overall,) Houston Texans (1st overall,) and Denver Broncos (2nd overall) respectively.

While Williams does not deny the capabilities of the aforementioned defenses, he believes that New England’s unit deserves its share of laurels from the NFL universe. Should the Pats be able to topple the league’s sixth best overall defense, belonging to their Super Bowl LX opponent Seattle Seahawks, the 6′ 3” 290-pound defender remains adamant that the Patriots will get their just due.

“That’s if we win … If we win, they ain’t gonna have no choice,” Williams told reporters during Super Bowl Opening Night San Jose Convention Center in San Jose, Calif. “But they’ll probably still find an excuse, or make up something - somebody played bad, or, I don’t know…”

Milton Williams Has Helped Transform the Patriots Defense This Season

In addition to being one of their most beloved players, Williams has also served as arguably their top defender since signing with the team this offseason. In 12 games this season, the 6-foot-3, 290-pound defender compiled 29 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, eight quarterback hits, eight tackles-for-loss, one pass breakup and eight run-stuffs.

After suffering an ankle injury in Week 11, the Louisiana Tech product was placed on injured reserve. With Williams absent from the lineup, the Pats defense struggled to replicate his prowess until his return in Week 17.

Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots defensive end Milton Williams (97) celebrates a sack during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Still, Williams’ impact on New England defense is felt far beyond the stat sheets. Rather than reading and reacting to run or pass — as they had in previous seasons — New England’s defensive front has become unlocked to get upfield, leading to more plays behind the line of scrimmage. Williams’ presence has been a key reason for that improvement.

Last season, the Pats struggled to generate early-down pressure. This season, alongside fellow defensive tackle Christian Barmore, the Pats now provide one of the top defensive line tandems in the NFL. This has especially been true in the playoffs, where Williams has compiled five total tackles, four quarterback hits and two sacks. He'll have the chance to impress even further in the biggest game of the year.

