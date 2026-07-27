Will Campbell's Offseason Workouts Are Exactly What You'd Want Out Of Patriots OT

FOXBORO --- This past offseason has been one of growth for Will Campbell.

The New England Patriots second-year offensive tackle spent plenty of time working on his game alongside some of the league's top players. Lane Johnson. Dion Dawkins. Tristan Wirfs. Creed Humphrey. It was a pretty impressive list.

And Campbell, who struggled in the playoffs as a rookie a year ago, soaked up everything he learned during these training sessions.

"I think it’d be kind of dumb not to when you’re around Lane Johnson and Tristan Wirfs and Dion Dawkins, if they say something," he said at Patriots training camp Sunday. "They’ve all played almost 10 years plus, and all of them are All-Pro at some point. So yeah, I mean, they know what they’re talking about."

The players spent time working out at Johnson's gym in Oklahoma, and were joined by professional power lifters, a former Navy SEAL and a two-time World's Strongest Man champion.

Jul 25, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Will Campbell (66) lines up for a drill at training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It wasn't just football that the group worked on. They lifted weights, ate together and try to build a relationship.

One of the people Campbell worked out with is someone he'll get to see twice a year in 2026.

"A guy that I didn’t really know before I got out there, but I definitely feel like I can reach out to him if I needed to is Dion Dawkins," Campbell said of the Buffalo Bills tackle. "I had never met him before. I had met with Wirfs and I’d known Lane a little bit, but Dion was probably a guy I didn’t know, and we got to know each other a little bit."

Campbell Leaning On AFC East Help This Offseason

Now, don't get nervous. It's not like the two tackles tried to spill any organizational secrets to each other. Campbell, who told reporters he's trying to grow each and every day at camp, connected with Dawkins and was happy to learn from the veteran.

"I don’t really know about tricks of the trade just because we’re two completely different players and two completely different systems," Campbell said. "But he’s done it at a high level for a long time in this league and plays for a good team, and just whatever he can teach me that might translate to my game from his, I’ll take it."

Campbell said he learned a lot from those offseason workouts. Compared to the rest of the players he was with, the 22-year-old was easily the youngest of the bunch. He tried to just be a sponge every day.

Jul 25, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Will Campbell (66) signs an autograph after training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Just Excited About What We Got"

"Just a ton of knowledge. I worked with a lot of guys who have been around a long time and done it at a high level for a long time," Campbell said. "Anything they could teach me that can help me whether that’s football or off the field or just training or being around them in the same environment. I always want to put myself in the best position possible."

Along with those workouts, Campbell also spent time with Los Angeles Chargers' Rashawn Slater and New York Jets' Armand Membou during the offseason. It was a busy few months for the Patriots' left tackle, who is just trying to absorb as much information as possible.

He is heading into a season fully healthy from the MCL injury that derailed his rookie year, and Campbell is pumped up to be back on the practice field holding down Drake Maye's blindside once again.

"It’s exciting, good to be back," Campbell said. "Good to see everybody. Just excited about what we've got. Ready to keep building."

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