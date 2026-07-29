Alijah Vera-Tucker 'Feeling Really Good' To Open Up Patriots Training Camp

FOXBORO --- The New England Patriots took a major risk when making one of their biggest signings of the spring.

Despite free agent guard Alijah Vera-Tucker missing the entire 2025 season with torn triceps, New England signed the former Jets first round pick to a three-year deal worth $42 million.

The 27-year-old began his spring by participating in non-full-team drills throughout OTAs before later taking limited reps in 11-on-11s during mandatory minicamp. Now, through four days of Patriots training camp, Vera-Tucker has been a full participant.

"I'm feeling really good right now," Vera-Tucker said after Tuesday's practice. "I'm out there every play, competing. So yeah, I just feel really good out there."

Mitigating Risk

Since he was drafted by the Jets in 2021, Vera-Tucker has become one of the NFL's better linemen when he is healthy. His 77.7 PFF grade in 2024 was tied for the ninth-best rating among all offensive guards in the league.

However, throughout his five seasons with the Jets, Vera-Tucker appeared in just 43 games and missed 41. Despite this, the Patriots signed him to a deal with an average annual value of $14 million, making him the 17th-highest paid guard in the NFL.

Jul 25, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (75) works with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels at training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But the contract comes with its safety nets.

Just half of the deal's $42 million base value is guaranteed. The contract also includes a staggering $250,000 in per-game active roster bonuses. That's $4,250,000 each season tied into Vera-Tucker simply being active on game days.

The bonuses serve as risk management for a player who missed extended time in 2022 with torn triceps in his right arm, 2023 with a torn Achilles, and 2025 with torn triceps in his left arm.

Vera-Tucker's Role In 2026

After playing left guard in all 16 games as a rookie in New York, Vera-Tucker has bounced around multiple spots on the offensive line. In the four years since, he started 20 games at right guard, six at right tackle, and one at left tackle.

Now in New England, Vera-Tucker will be going back to his origins, plugging into the left guard spot between second-year starters Will Campbell and Jared Wilson.

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots offensive lineman Jared Wilson (55) and guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (75) do a drill with quarterback Drake Maye (10) during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I think (Campbell) makes my job very easy," Vera-Tucker said. "I think he's a very smart [second] year guy. I like to see him making that very big (second) year jump."

His praise continued for Wilson, who he said is "communicating really well" before calling him a "good player." The now-center spent last season as New England's starting left guard, the spot which is now occupied by Vera-Tucker.

A highly-paid addition to a Patriots offensive line room which looked shaky last year, Vera-Tucker's health could play a pivotal role in New England's success this season.

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