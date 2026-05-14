Jam Miller's Mindset Can Help Him Crack Patriots Roster

Jam Miller didn't know if he was going to get drafted, but once he got the phone call from the New England Patriots, he was ready to get to work.

The Alabama running back was taken with the 245th overall selection in the seventh round of this year's draft, and joins a room that already has Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson in it. While Miller might not project to be a workhorse in New England this season, he has the opportunity to carve out a niche on the offense.

A lot of that comes from his determination to make it work in whatever he's asked to do. Speaking to reporters after the Patriots' rookie minicamp last week, the 22-year-old Miller said he's open to doing whatever he can in the offense.

"Whatever position they put me in, if it's blocking, running, route running or whatever," Miller said, "At the end of the day, Imma do what I got to do just to let this team win."

He was also impressed with his new offensive coordinator, Josh McDaniels, and while he hasn't been exposed to a whole lot yet, he's getting ready for it.

May 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots running back Jam Miller (30) makes a catch during the New England Patriots rookie camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

"(I) love it. You know, great offense," he said. "Whatever position he put me in, you know, I'll take full advantage of it and execute."

Miller comes into the NFL fairly fresh. Injuries set him back at times with the Crimson Tide, and he wasn't asked to be a bell cow in the Alabama offense. While he had breakaway speed, he didn't really become what some people call a true "RB1." Still, he was able to hear his name called on draft day -- something he admitted he didn't see coming.

And while it may be seen as an advantage to come into the NFL with fresh legs, Miller wants it known that the best players will find their ways on the field -- fresh or not.

"I don't feel like it give me an advantage. You know, you got other great running backs, other players," Miller said. "Everybody's here to earn a spot, earn a job, and (if) you injured, fresh ... if you the best, you're going to play and start."

How Miller Can Earn A Roster Spot:

For Miller to crack the 53-man roster, it will take a bit of good play this summer. The running back depth behind Stevenson and Henderson is fairly deep, and incumbent Terrell Jennings is likely the projected third back if the season was to end now. But adding a young player with juice in the running game who has a chance to improve as a pass protector could be a nice addition for McDaniels.

May 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Behren Morton (15) drops back to pass during the New England Patriots rookie camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

A lot of what Miller is learning is new, and it should be expected for the rookie to take some time to fully adapt to the playbook. He's ready to become a sponge for the Patriots and work his way into some playing time on both offense and special teams.

"Of course it's new going from college ot the league," Miller said. "You got to be a sponge, you know. Now you're trying to learn a whole new offense, learn everybody else type of style, and (you) just got to be a sponge."

Miller, who shared that he just recently got engaged, is excited to make something out of nothing with the Patriots and share it with his family.

"It's a blessing," he said. "We get a chance to come up (to the) northeast ... I'm loving it. I get to travel, (and) experience new things around here."

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