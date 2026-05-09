Rookie RB Jam Miller Excited to Learn ‘New’ Patriots Offense

New England Patriots rookie running back Jam Miller may not have expected to get his call to the pros late in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Nevertheless, he was happy to see that call come from the six-time Super Bowl champions.

Miller, who was selected at pick 245 in April’s draft, joined his fellow draftees and undrafted rookies for New England’s three-day rookie minicamp. Unsurprisingly, he is both honored to be a part of such a storied franchise, and highly-motivated to earn his place on the 2026 iteration of the home team in Foxborough — especially having recently signed his rookie contract.

“It’s a blessing to be in this position,” Miller told reporters following the camp’s final session. “To be honest, I wasn’t expecting it [to come late in the seventh-round] … But, coming from the Patriots, it meant a lot. Now, I just want to come in and bust my tail off to earn a spot.”

Jam Miller Adds Depth with a Side of Intrigue to the Patriots Backfield

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama running back Jam Miller (RB13) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Miller joins the Patriots with an impressive resume. The 5-foot-10, 209-pound rusher showcased his speed by logging a 4.42-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine earlier this year. Throughout his four-year college career at Alabama, Miller carried the ball 349 times for 1,596 yards (4.6 yards-per-carry) and ran for 13 touchdowns.

As a situational pass-catcher, he hauled in 40 passes for 336 yards and a pair of scoring catches. Last season, he led the Crimson Tide in rushing by earning 504 yards (3.9 yards-per-carry) and three touchdowns.

Still, Miller is cognizant that the success he experienced in Tuscaloosa will not automatically translate to notable pro-level prowess. While his ability to gain tough yards in the red zone should earn him some rookie-season looks, his need to improve as both a blocker — especially in pass protection — and as a pass-catcher may keep him from being a regular contributor to the Patriots offense this season.

In fact, his versatility on special teams may keep him relegated to duties in the game’s third phase for much of his rookie season.

Fortunately for the Pats, Miller appears willing to do whatever is required of him.

May 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots running back Jam Miller (30) takes questions from the media after rookie camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

"Of course it's new going from college to the league” Miller added. “You've got to be a sponge, you're learning a whole new offense."

Following the departure of veteran Antonio Gibson earlier this offseason, the Patriots running back room currently consists of starters Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson, as well as veteran Terrell Jennings and second-year back Lan Larison.

With Stevenson and Henderson all but assured a roster spot, Miller will find his primary competition coming from both Jennings and Larison heading into training camp. New England also employs undrafted rookie running back Myles Montgomery, who was present with Miller for rookie minicamp.

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