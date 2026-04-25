Patriots Grab Alabama RB Jam Miller In Seventh Round

The New England Patriots selected Alabama running back Jam Miller towards the end of the 2026 NFL Draft, with the Patriots' second-to-last selection.

Miller became the 15th Alabama running back selected in the NFL draft that was recruited by Nick Saban. The reason for his late round selection is likely due to a collarbone injury he sustained during a fall scrimmage in mid-August that caused him to miss four games of Alabama's season.

Despite the injury, Miller still led Alabama in rushing with 504 yards this most recent season but his average yard per rush went down almost a whole yard from 4.6 yards per rush in 2024 to 3.9 yards per attempt in 2025.

This 245th overall selection joins a running back room currently consisting of Rhamondre Stevenson, TreVeyon Henderson, Terrell Jennings, Lan Larison, and Elijah Mitchell. Miller can help separates himself because of his abilities on special teams.

Miller totaled a team-high 130 carries and added 19 receptions for 109 yards in the passing game. His draft profile notes experience on special teams in both 2022 and 2023.

Patriots Add to Running Back Room Late in NFL Draft

A clear indication of talent, Miller was additionally selected to the Doak Walker Award Watch List. Standing at 5'10" and weighing 209 pounds, Miller also has a solid build with a low center of gravity and strong lower half.

Nov 22, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama running back Jam Miller (26) runs the ball against Eastern Illinois at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At full health in 2024, Miller was utilized as the Tide's primary running back and led the RB room with 668 yards and seven scores on 145 rushes.

At the NFL Combine, Miller ran a 4.42 40-yard dash and a 1.53 10-yard split. A strength also noted on his profile was his ability to plant and cut sharply downhill on wide runs.

Miller played the entirety of all four years at Alabama, indicating his value of loyalty to his corresponding team for the sport. Four of the top-eight picks in this year's draft ended their collegiate careers somewhere different than where they started it — indicating that Miller could potentially make it a personal mission to remain in New England long term.

Miller's vision, burst and decisiveness should help prove his worth as a Patriots backup.

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