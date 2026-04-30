Patriots Draft Jam Miller: Reach or Steal In Seventh Round?

The New England Patriots added to their running backs corps during the NFL Draft last weekend. In their second-to-last pick, they spent the 245th overall selection on Alabama running back Jam Miller.

The team needed to address the running back position at some point. Other than Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson, it was a cloudy outlook at the position heading into training camp. Adding Miller to the room that already includes Terrell Jennings, Lan Larison and UDFA Myles Montgomery makes the competition for RB3 a bit more interesting.

"I think there's always work to be done as far as filling holes and adding depth at a lot of different spots," executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf said. "We're always going to try to look for ways to improve the roster."

But did the Patriots reach when they drafted Miller in the seventh round, or did they end up getting a steal?

Here's where Miller landed on some of the popular big boards prior to the draft:

Oct 4, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide running back Jam Miller (26) runs into the end zone late in the second half against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | David Leong-Imagn Images

Obviously, Miller was selected higher than all of those projections had him going. So according to the media pundits, you could say that New England did in fact reach for the Alabama running back.

Miller was a productive runner for the Crimson Tide over the last few seasons. While he isn't the greatest in pass protection, that's something that can be taught. If you remember last year, Henderson really struggled out of the gate in pass pro before turning a corner during the regular season.

And it's true, the Patriots don't compare their own scouting and big board to those posted online.

"We have a no comparisons rule, but I mean, I think a year ago, some guys that we've maybe been interested in in the past haven't always been like popular names or draft mix kind of picks in," vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden said. "That's kind of what we lean on at the end of the day, is our evaluations from our scouting staff, who do a great job pouring into that, and our coaches also, as they watch film on these guys as prospects."

Verdict?

The average of those five big boards was 271.6, making the Miller selection a reach on paper. But the Patriots, who needed a running back and were essentially drafting for a guaranteed roster spot, can't be knocked for "reaching" in the seventh round.

If the team loves the player, overdrafting them late in the draft isn't a slight on the front office. It's a good thing that went out and snagged a player they liked instead of allowing him hit undrafted free agency and possibly signing elsewhere.

Ultimately, it's a reach, but not a bad one by any stretch of the imagination.

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