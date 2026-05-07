Most Underappreciated Offseason Move the Patriots Made

After a New England Patriots offseason with a flurry of moves at the top of the roster, one of the more underappreciated moves was made at the bottom of the depth chart.

The Patriots, who added Romeo Doubs in free agency on a four-year deal, went all seven rounds of the NFL Draft without taking a wide receiver. Executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf told reporters that he expected the team to be competitive in the undrafted free agent market at that position, and competitive they were.

New England added four wideouts on UDFA contracts, one of which could earn a roster spot out of the gate.

James Madison's Nick DeGennaro was one of the first undrafted players to reportedly sign with the Patriots, and for good reason. The sixth-year redshirt senior, who previously had stops at Maryland and Richmond in college, put together a fantastic season for the Dukes in 2025. As part of JMU's trip to the College Football Playoff, DeGennaro started 13 games and caught 28 passes for 500 yards and five touchdowns.

He's also a capable passer, connecting on a 50-yard throw against Oregon in the CFP. DeGennaro caught a 47-yard touchdown in that game, the first CFP touchdown for JMU ever.

Prior to his time at James Madison, DeGennaro was a two-time All-CAA wide receiver, being named to the conference's Second Team in 2023 and Third Team in 2024. He was invited to the East-West Shrine Bowl earlier in the offseason to show off his talents in front of NFL scouts.

How Will DeGennaro Earn A Spot? His Route Running Helps

So how can DeGennaro make this team? He fits the mold of what Josh McDaniels likes in his receivers perfectly. He's a shifty slot receiver who's more than capable to work on the boundaries. DeGennaro's smooth hands have led to him collecting a rolodex of highlight catches, and he's not afraid of running intermediate routes past the sticks.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes wide receiver Nick Degennaro (11) scores a touchdown as Oregon Ducks defensive back Dillon Thieneman (31) defends during the third quarter at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

I won't compare him to Julian Edelman, and he's certainly not close to the Patriots Hall of Famer by any stretch of the imagination. Yet, he does have similar tendancies in how he runs routes. DeGennaro has good burst off the line of scrimmage and isn't a one-trick pony when it comes to his route tree. His ability with the ball in his hands after the catch is impressive, and could be something that boosts his chances to make the team this summer.

But it's a crowded wide receiver room, and that's not even considering the possibility of adding AJ Brown via trade next month.

The Patriots also brought in Kyle Dixon (Culver-Stockton), Cameron Dorner (North Texas) and Jimmy Kibble (Georgetown) in undrafted free agency, meaning that DeGennaro's place on the roster is less than guaranteed.

He'll be present at New England's rookie minicamp, which lasts from May 8 to 10 at Gillette Stadium.

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