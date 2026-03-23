Best Draft Picks the Patriots Have Made This Decade

The NFL Draft is officially one month away, and the New England Patriots have a shot to keep their success from last season going.

Stockpiled with 11 picks, the defending AFC champions are well-positioned to add to a team that will look fairly different from the one that took the field at the Super Bowl in February.

With the clock ticking down until the Patriots are on the clock, here's a look at some of the best draft picks the team has made since the turn of the decade.

OG Mike Onwenu - 2020 (182nd Overall)

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots guard Mike Onwenu (71) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Shocker, the Patriots got production out of a sixth-round pick from Michigan. Since being drafted, Onwenu has been a fixture on the offensive line as both a guard and tackle. He's been the best at right guard, a position he's set to keep heading into 2026. He's also the longest-tenured player in New England as the only remaining draft pick from the 2020 class.

RB Rhamondre Stevenson - 2021 (120th Overall)

Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) rushes the ball against the Denver Broncos during the second half in the 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Stevenson was drafted to be a backup to Damien Harris in 2021, and soon jumped him on the depth chart. The Oklahoma bruiser has become a workhorse in New England, with 28 touchdowns in his career. He's dealt with fumbling issues in the past, but the backend of his 2025 season was some of his best football at the NFL level.

CB Marcus Jones - 2022 (85th Overall)

Dec 1, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones (25) returns a punt for a touchdown during the first quarter against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Not enough can be said about Jones since starting his career. The Houston alum has found ways to score on offense, defense and special teams, quickly become one of the most versatile players in franchise history. In his first year with Mike Vrabel as his head coach, he was rewarded with a lucrative contract extension.

CB Christian Gonzalez - 2023 (17th Overall)

Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) reacts after an interception against the Denver Broncos during the second half in the 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Speaking of cornerbacks and extensions, Gonzalez is certainly next up on that list. Eligible for an extension for the first time, Gonzalez is destined to earn the NFL's largest contract for his positon ever. He's constantly ranked in the top three across the league and has become the team's best defender in what was Bill Belichick's final first-round pick as the Patriots' head coach.

WR Kayshon Boutte - 2023 (187th Overall)

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (9) celebrates a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans in an AFC Divisional Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

It took a little bit for Boutte to truly develop in this offense, but once he did, he made this draft pick worth it. The last two seasons have been impressive for the LSU wideout, including this past season where he had 551 receiving yards and a career-high six touchdowns. The 23-year-old has quickly become the team's top deep threat.

QB Drake Maye - 2024 (3rd Overall)

Sep 7, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) drops back to pass against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Not enough can be said about Maye, who fell into the Patriots' lap at the top of the first round two seasons ago. The MVP finalist has turned the franchise around and led them to their first Super Bowl apperance since 2018. The easy and smart pick turned out to be correct.

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