Boston College WR, OT Impress in Front of Patriots at Pro Day

CHESTNUT HILL, Ma. --- A large contingent of New England Patriots representatives, including head coach Mike Vrabel and offensive line coach Doug Marrone, were in attendance for Boston College's 2026 Pro Day.

They were treated to an up-close look at some potential additions for next season with wide receiver Lewis Bond and offensive tackle Jude Bowry -- both of whom impressed during the workout.

"I feel good," Bond told reporters following the pro day. "I remember freshman year watching the guys do pro days, so it's a full circle moment."

Mike Vrabel, OL coach Doug Marrone and OLBs coach Mike Smith are here. Former Patriots executive Camren Williams — now with the Broncos — is also in attendance. — Ethan Hurwitz (@HurwitzSports) March 23, 2026

Bond is one of BC's best wide receivers ever. His 213 catches are a program record, and his 88 yards last season rank the most ever in a season for the Eagles. The slot receiver has shown flashes on the outside, but projects to be a similar player to DeMario Douglas. Both of them are similar body types (Bond is 5-foot-11) and would be competing for the same role in the offense should he come to New England.

On the other hand, it's hard to find someone with a matching frame like Bowry. The towering redshirt junior (6-foot-5, 315 lbs) anchored the Eagles' offense line this past season and could be the first BC player taken off the board in April.

According to him, he felt like the workout was a culmination of all of his hard work -- some of which included working out with Patriots Hall of Fame coach Dante Scarnecchia.

"Coach Scar is great, it's great to work with him," Bowry said. "He's a legend. He's helped me a lot with my punch and just being a better overall player. He's seen the game in many ways and I just appreciate everything he's done."

The Boston College-to-New England pipeline hasn't been something that's a consistent thing, but with the relationship between the team's head coaches, it makes the Patriots' visit to BC that more important. Vrabel coached with BC head coach Bill O'Brien in Houston, before going up against each other in the AFC South when Vrabel took the job with Tennessee.

Sep 13, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Boston College Eagles offensive lineman Jude Bowry (71) blocks against Stanford Cardinal linebacker Ernest Cooper (44) during the second quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Both players would make an impact at the next level, both at positions of relatively-important need for the Patriots. Bond can help slide into a passing game that excelled last season, while Bowry can add depth to a position group that's lost two key backups (Vederian Lowe, Thayer Munford Jr).

Bond ran each route smooth and showed off his good hands during the workout. The 40-yard dash is where he shined, leading off each group with a blazing time -- one he wasn't aware of yet. Bowry too looked smooth for his size and though he showed what he needed to.

What Did The Prospects Think Of Their Showing?

"I'm a good overall player," Bowry said about what he was looking to prove. "I can do anything, where you need me, I'm (going to) work at it and do what I need to do."

"I think my ability to run routes and my football IQ," said Bond, talking about what makes him stand out through the draft process. "Being here under pro head coaches ... I think that shows my ability to get off press on the outside, understand zones in the inside."

Bond ran routes with Vrabel watching from the sideline, with the two of them later chatting during the session. Marrone was the one running the offensive line drills with Bowry and fellow offensive lineman Logan Taylor.

Safe to say, the Patriots got an up-close and personal look at two prospects that would help the team next fall.

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