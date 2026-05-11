Patriots Sixth-Round Rookie Learning Both Sides of Offensive Line

The New England Patriots got valuable swing tackle efforts out of Vederian Lowe and Thayer Munford Jr. last season. Both of those players are out of the picture for 2026, so the team is molding rookie offensive tackle Dametrious Crownover to be the next top option.

The sixth rounder out of Texas A&M originally began his college career at tight end before switching to tackle. He was the Aggies' starting right tackle this past season, and while he feels comfortable on that side of the line, he's beginning the process of practicing left tackle as well.

What does it take for him to excel at both spots?

"Just technique, just making sure it doesn't fade," Crownover told reporters after the second day of rookie minicamp. "It's slightly different, but it's kind of the same, so just making sure that technique stays sharp."

May 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots tackle Caleb Lomu (74) works with tackle Dametrious Crownover (68) during the New England Patriots rookie camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Patriots Getting Looks At RT, LT For Crownover

Crownover's experience at tight end helped with his footwork and blocking, but he's had to adapt to reading defenses. As opposed to looking at the linebackers and secondary, Crownover needs to look at the entire defense as a tackle.

He's not alone in the learning process. First rounder Caleb Lomu is also coming in with a blank slate and has formed a quick bond with his fellow rookie. During the rookie minicamp session open to reporters, Crownover repped at right tackle and Lomu was at left. During the practice, Crownover got some hands-on coaching from his new head coach.

May 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots rookie tackle Caleb Lomu (74) talks to a member of the coaching staff at the New England Patriots rookie camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

"He's a great guy, and I've learned a lot from him already, just from being here the last two days," Crownover said about Mike Vrabel. "He's not going to let you slack off. He's going to stay on you and make sure he's getting the best out of you."

He's also begun to work with offensive line coach Doug Marrone, a coach he also had high praise for.

Crownover Has A Chance To Be A Nice OL Addition

"Coach Doug's great," Crownover said. "He's a great coach, and I can't wait to learn a lot from him. I mean, we've done some install, but I know he's got a lot more (to) pick his brain with, so I'm ready to do that."

May 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots tackle Caleb Lomu (74) works on drills with tackle Dametrious Crownover (68) during the New England Patriots rookie camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

As most rookies do when they come to the NFL, they begin at the bottom of the totem pole. Crownover was one of the best offensive tackles in the SEC last season and could have been drafted higher than he was in the sixth round. While he comes into the Patriots organization with talent and the ability to factor into their offensive plans this season, he's well aware of the leaning process that comes with being a first-year player.

Crownover wants to be a sponge and dive into the playbook early and often, and hopes that will help him grow this summer.

"You're a rookie. You don't get to just come out and do what you want to do. So, they're going to teach you the fundamentals and techniques of it, and you have to learn how to do that," he said. "And then also, there's stuff that carries over from college. You know how you bend, you know how you move, so like, now you (just) got to insert that into how they want you to step and punch and stuff like that."

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