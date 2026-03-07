Contract Details Unveiled For Patriots New LB

Earlier this week, the New England Patriots signed former Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jesse Luketa to a one-year deal for the 2026 season.

Now, what the team paid to acquire him has been made public.

According to Aaron Wilson, the Patriots are on the books for $1.145 million for 2026, a very cheap and cuttable contract for the team looking to get back to the Super Bowl. His signing won't truly move the needle -- he's been a depth player since joining the NFL out of Penn State -- but adds a layer of depth to a Patriots pass rush that needs as many bodies as possible.

The contract he signed is the veteran minimum for a player to have, and it certainly won't leave a major dent in the team's cap space. After a few offseason moves this week, which include releasing wide receiver Stefon Diggs, re-signing quarterback Tommy DeVito and trading center Garrett Bradbury, the team's cap space is hovering around $60 million heading into next week's free agency cycle.

The Patriots Aren't On The Hook For Much Money With Luketa

Luketa will be joining the likes of Anfernee Jennings, Harold Landry, Elijah Ponder, Amari Gainer and Bradyn Swinson on the edge heading into 2026. Last season's sack leader, K'Lavon Chaisson, is slated to hit free agency, but has expressed an interest in returning to New England.

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa (43) celebrates a sack against the New York Jets during the second quarter at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Nov. 10, 2024. | Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Luketa may not have a large impact on the defensive side of the ball, but instead carves out a larger role on special teams. With the Cardinals in 2024, he was a core special teamer who was used on several units, including kickoff, punt, punt return, kick return and the field goal/extra point blocking units. He'll likely join those groups in New England under special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer, who reportedly signed a two-year extension to remain with the coaching staff.

"Blessed for the opportunity, blessed to work with some incredible people every day," Springer told New England Football Journal's Kevin Stone. "I’m so excited to be here. I say it all the time, but I live on a week-to-week basis, a year-to-year basis. It doesn’t matter what happened, the work is still being in the present. All that matters for me right now is the month of March, then April, then June. I’m just excited to keep working with this staff and to have this opportunity. It’s a blast."

