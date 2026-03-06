Patriots Decline To Tender Reserve DT Before Free Agency

The New England Patriots continue to retool their roster ahead of next week’s free agency, declining a contract from a member of the 2025 roster.

Defensive tackle Isaiah Iton — who missed all season with a hip injury suffered in the preseason — won’t receive an exclusive rights free agent tender, his agent Jesse Foreman of Delta Sports Group told Doug Kyed of The Boston Herald.

Iton had put together a great training camp and preseason with the Patriots, but that injury sidelined him for the entire season. Against the Minnesota Vikings in the team's second preseason game, he suffered the injury and didn't return. The Patriots eventually signed Delaware rookie wide receiver Phil Lutz Jr. to his spot on the 90-man roster that summer before cutdown day.

Iton originally was invited to New England’s rookie minicamp as a veteran, fighting for a roster spot with other invite-only players last May. He was given a contract to the active roster after a successful tryout.

The 24-year-old Iton played 24 defensive snaps during the preseason, making three tackles and a tackle for loss. He was waived with an injury designation, and reverted back to injured reserve after clearing waivers.

He originally came to the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2024, signed by the Tennessee Titans after four separate stops in college (Northern Colorado, Hutchinson Community College, Ole Miss, Rutgers). He played a combined 36 games over his last two stops at the Division I level before joining the professional ranks.

Had the Patriots brought Iton back for 2026, he would had been given a one-year contract for the veteran minimum. He was one of three exclusive rights free agents the Patriots have heading into next week’s free agency cycle, along with running back Deneric Prince and fullback Jack Westover. An exclusive rights free agent is the tag given to players on an expiring contract with less than three accrued years at the NFL level.

Patriots Non-Tender Several Players

Iton is not the only Patriots player who won't receive a tender for next season. Offensive tackle Yasir Durant and cornerback Alex Austin both won't return as restricted free agents. Quarterback Tommy DeVito -- who was a restricted free agent -- reportedly signed a two-year deal to remain with New England through 2027.

The Patriots have plenty of internal free agents set to hit the open market next week, some of them head coach Mike Vrabel would like to have back next season.

"Would love to have them all back, but we know that that's not always the case in the National Football League, so we'll see where those conversations go," he said at the NFL Combine.

