Patriots Sign Former Cardinals Linebacker

With the start of the 2026 NFL year fast approaching, the New England Patriots are getting a jump start in fortifying their depth within their defensive front.

The Patriots, per a report via NFL insider Jordan Schultz, are signing former Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Jesse Luketa to a one-year contract.

The former Penn State standout recorded three sacks and one forced fumble in 10 games in 2024. pic.twitter.com/uMUYnyY9e8 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 5, 2026

Luketa was selected in the final round (256 overall) of the 2022 NFL draft by the Arizona Cardinals out of Penn State. He was ranked as the No. 2 Canadian prospect ahead of the 2022 CFL Draft, where he was drafted in the second round (20 overall) by the Ottawa Redblacks as a territorial draft pick.

Though he was waived by the Cardinals during final roster cuts in 2022, he signed to Arizona’s practice squad the next day. He was promoted to the active roster on Sept. 27.

In Week 5 of the 2024 NFL season, Luketa recorded the first forced fumble of his career in a win against the San Francisco 49ers as the Cardinals won 24–23.

Luketa signed with the Los Angeles Rams' practice squad in Nov. 2025, where he spent the remainder of the season. During his three seasons in the NFL, the 6-3, 250 pound linebacker has compiled 35 total tackles, three sacks and one forced fumble.

What Luketa’s Signing Means for the Patriots

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa (43) reacts after sacking Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during a preseason game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Aug. 11, 2023 | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

For the Patriots, Luketa will be added to a stout depth chart at outside linebacker. In addition to team captain Harold Landry III, the Pats employ Elijah Ponder and Amari Gainer — with Anfernee Jennings, Jahlani Tavai and Bradyn Swinson seeing some action at the position, as well.

Despite their disappointing 29-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX, the are looking to build upon what appears to be a strong foundation — especially on defense. One of their leading pass rushers, K’Lavon Chaisson, is expected to least test the metaphorical free agent waters when the league year begins at 4:00 p.m. ET on March 11.

Not only did the Pats vastly improve what had been a stagnant and unproductive offense, they resurrected a defensive unit which ranked within the top ten in several major categories. Under the direction of head coach Mike Vrabel, defensive coordinator Terrell Williams and interim play-caller (and linebackers coach) Zak Kuhr, the Pats adopted an aggressive four-down style, which served them well throughout the year.

Therefore, it should come as little surprise that the Pats are being mentioned in conjunction with rumors of adding a top-flight pass rusher via trade or the upcoming NFL Draft. While Luketa should be expected to compete for a position on the roster, it is likely that New England is not done making additions to their linebackers corps heading into the 2026 NFL Season.

