Drake Maye Funds Collegiate Scholarships Amidst Patriots' Super Bowl Run

In the midst of being a Super Bowl LX participant in only his second year in the NFL, New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has proven himself as one of the league's brightest, shining stars.

His work on the field has rightfully garnered him plenty of recognition, with him leading the Patriots into a showdown against the Seattle Seahawks on Feb. 8. Maye had a 72.0 percent completion percentage during the regular season in addition to having posted a total of 35 touchdowns for the Pats this year. But, off the field, he has also been making a number of moves to better the New England community. For instance, Maye is also quietly funding seven Folds of Honor college scholarships to support families of fallen or disabled military and first responders.

While not known to most of the public, Maye is donating $5,000 per student, per year and is doing one scholarship in each New England state.

Founder and CEO of Folds of Honor, Lt Col Dan Rooney, said Maye is of great value to their team.

“We are grateful to Drake for supporting our recipients and for the commitment to the Boston Chapter of Folds of Honor and their outstanding team," Rooney said to New England Patriots On SI in an exclusive. "These families sacrifice so much for our country and communities. Drake clearly understands the importance of an education and is doing something about it.”

One of these seven scholarships Maye helps fund is even going towards a student of his alma mater of University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill (UNC) — helping fund Neuroscience major Madelyn Coble.

Folds of Honor Boston has a mission of providing educational scholarships to the spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled military service members and first responders. Since its founding in 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded nearly 62,000 scholarships totaling $290 million throughout the country.

The Boston Chapter, which was formed in 2024, plays an extremely pivotal role in expanding the organization’s reach throughout New England alongside Maye. There are now 38 Folds of Honor chapters nationwide.

Sara Bush is a Folds of Honor spokesperson and joined the organization back in 2018. She said that Maye, who is only 23, has over 10,000 Folds of Honor recipients who will be rooting for him and the Patriots in the Super Bowl.

Bush also clarified that Maye has helped fund 14 total scholarships so far, and that has only made it more apparent to everyone within Folds of Honor that Maye is looking to leave a lasting impact on charitable endeavors.

"I think the legacy that his grandfather created as a U.S. Navy veteran, laid a lot of groundwork for Drake," Bush said to New England Patriots On SI. "I envision him continuing in a lot of different charitable endeavors as he progresses in his career. And think this is a start of just a very, very lasting legacy for him in the sports world."

As previously referenced by Folds of Honor, Maye became involved with the nonprofit organization due to strong ties and appreciation for the United States Armed Forces. His grandfather, Ed Sockwell, is a veteran of the United States Navy.

