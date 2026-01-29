Patriots' Drake Maye Confident in Availability for Super Bowl LX

Listed on the first injury report of pre-Super Bowl week, was New England Patriots' quarterback Drake Maye.

New England secured their Super Bowl LX appearance with a 10-7 win over the Denver Broncos in the AFC championship. Since then, while the Patriots did not practice on Jan. 28 and the participation listed was estimated — Maye was listed as limited due to his right shoulder. Per previous reporting from New England Patriots On SI, speculation surrounding his shoulder began to swirl less than 24 hours removed from the Patriots’ conference title victory over the Broncos. It was believed that the signal caller injured his throwing shoulder in the third quarter. Maye was slow to get up after being hit, while also demonstrating some signs of discomfort.

Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) reacts after defeating the Denver Broncos in the 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Maye did finish the AFC championship game without missing any time, however him being listed on the injury report was not a positive development. However, Maye clarified more of his status to the media during his press conference on Jan. 29.

"I feel good. I got out there moving around a good bit today. I was able to get with some doctors and looking forward to being ready to go and this is the game you dream of playing in so looking forward to getting out there and getting a chance to play in the Super Bowl," Maye said when asked how he was feeling after being listed on the report. "I'm just trying to do whatever I can to get back to 100%. I think a lot of people in that locker room would say the same thing — having a two week break is nice to rest a little more and get back to know the Seahawks as good as I can. Looking forward to getting out to practice and trying to transfer that to live game reps."

Drake Maye Clarifies Health Status

With a win at Super Bowl LX over the Seattle Seahawks, New England holds a possibility of hoisting a record seventh Lombardi Trophy.

Against the Broncos, Maye completed 10-of-21 for 86 yards with one rushing touchdown.

Maye noted to the media that what he is currently experiencing is nothing more than the results of a long road to get to Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

"It's a long season and sometimes things show up. I'm going to do whatever I can to feel 100% and I'm sure I'll get — if not there as close as you can. 99%, I'm going to do whatever I can to make sure I'm throwing and do whatever I can to make the team win," Maye said.

LIVE: Drake Maye Press Conference 1/29 https://t.co/MhmkzAo7HU — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 29, 2026

The Patriots have seen 11 Super Bowl appearances, including six wins and five losses. Ahead of Super Bowl LX, it appears New England's 12th will include Maye in some shape or form.

