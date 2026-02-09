Drake Maye Gets Emotional Praising Patriots After Super Bowl Loss

While the mixture of green and blue confetti began to cover the field at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif, New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye attempted to contain his emotions in the aftermath of his team’s crushing 29-13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl.

Just two days removed from finishing a close second to Los Angeles Rams’ quarterback Matthew Stafford for NFL MVP, Maye struggled mightily on the league’s grandest stage. New England’s third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft completed 27 of 43 passes for 295 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions and one lost fumble. However, the most notable stat line for the star quarterback may be the six sacks he absorbed for 43 lost yards.

Though Maye clearly felt the weight of the loss on his shoulders, he still took time in the game’s aftermath to express his appreciation for his teammates. In fact, the 23-year-old believes that the dour feeling of defeat will only help to motivate his team to come back stronger.

"I think that's the biggest thing about life is you're going to have times like this. It's how you bounce back. I think a lot of those guys in that locker room, they're going to use this as fuel," Maye said from his postgame podium via CBS News. "I think I would go to war with those guys any time, any day, anywhere. It's motivation to get back here and not have this feeling, and have what they're feeling out there."

Drake Maye Remains Determined to Lead His Team Back to the Promised Land

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) exits the field after the loss against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Although several Patriots players significantly contributed to their streak of success in 2025, the one constant throughout the season was Maye. The former North Carolina Tar Heel compiled 4,394 passing yards and 31 touchdowns to just eight interceptions — helping to lead the Patriots to a 14-3 record and their first postseason appearance since 2021. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that Maye earned deserving mentions as a strong candidate for NFL MVP.

In three playoff appearances leading up to the “big game,” Maye had completed 43-of-77 passes (55.8%) with four touchdowns and two interceptions. He also ran for 141 yards on 24 carries with one rushing touchdown. Despite some postseason struggles, his poise and big-play ability helped carry the Pats to the Bay Area and the chance to secure what would have been their seventh Lombardi Trophy in franchise history.

Still, Maye’s struggles in Super Bowl LX will continue to be scrutinized in the coming days. As the game wore on, it became clearer that the lack of protection from his offensive line led to to several problems with his ability to read Seattle’s defense. Because he struggled to find any rhythm, New England’s offense was largely held to a standstill.

Nevertheless, Maye remains undaunted as he begins the long slow look toward next season. The Pats remain in strong financial standing, while their success in 2025 should make them an attractive destination to impending free agents. With coach Mike Vrabel remaining at the helm for the forseeable future, Maye is eager to help his teammates erase the bad taste in the mouths of those currently occupying the Patriots’ locker room.

"It definitely hurts. It's been a long ride. They played better than us tonight. They deserved to win that game,” Maye said. “But, speaking for the whole team and myself, just what a journey it's been for us. I love this team, all those guys in that locker room … It’s more than a business to the people in there that are doing it not for the money or fame. That’s what’s cool about this team.”

“Hopefully a lot of the same faces are here. Nature of the business, I know it won't be like that. But this team was awesome," Maye continued. "I'm so proud. That's probably the reason I'm choked up most. This team is something that I'm just glad to be a part of."

