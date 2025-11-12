Patriots HC Praises Versatile Three-Way Player
FOXBOROUGH, MA. — New England Patriots defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga has been one of the team’s most reliable and productive defenders through the first ten games of the 2025 season.
Originally intended to be a depth piece along the New England’s defensive front seven, Tonga has used his 6-foot-2, 355-pound frame to his advantage both as a nose tackle and as a solid addition to the already formidable defensive tackle tandem of Milton Williams and Christian Barmore.
Yet, in recent weeks, the Pats’ tackle has showcased his talents in the game’s remaining two phases, both as a special teamer and a part-time fullback/blocker in jumbo packages on offense. In fact, Tonga has taken part in nine offensive plays, helping to fortify New England’s blocking unit — a contribution not lost on Patriots’ head coach Mike Vrabel.
”That's a guy that plays on three phases,” Vrabel recently said of Tonga. “Helped us win defensively, helped us win offensively, and then goes out there and stands in the way of three guys on the field goal protection unit … He is a key part of a group effort.”
Tonga, who signed a one-year, $2.7 million contract with the Patriots this offseason, has appeared in all 10 games, making four starts for the Pats. During that time, he has compiled 16 tackles, two for loss, one quarterback hit and a pass deflection. He has also been one of the Pats’ most effective run defenders, showcasing his size and his speed [having run a 5.1-second 40-yard dash coming out of BYU in 2021] to aid New England’s top-ranked run preventive unit.
Khyiris Tonga has Helped “Push the Pile” on Offense
Accordingly, it should come as little surprise that the Patriots have turned to Tonga during times in which they need a more sizable option than full-time option Jack Westover. Given Tonga’s history of playing tight end during his days at Granger High School in his home state of Utah, Vrabel has wisely chosen to increase the “group effort” on offense with his veteran defensive tackle.
”Just trying to look at the way that we are constructed,” Vrabel explained. “We need a little bigger size in there to try to push the pile a little bit and get some movement. I think he does a nice job at it, too. He's got a good feel for it. Helped us in the short yardage in Atlanta and helped us last week. I know that if asked and called upon, he'll be willing to help us again.”
Despite his recent success on offense, a full-time positional change is not expected for the “three-way player.” Tonga has traditionally been a rotational defensive tackle throughout his five-year NFL career, spending time with the Chicago Bears, Atlanta Falcons, Minnesota Vikings and Arizona Cardinals. This season, he has aligned on a career-high 39 percent of the Patriots' defensive plays.
As New England heads into Week 11, Tonga will apparently remain in his primary role. Still, he will also be ready to help the Patriots in all three phases of the game in their seemingly inevitable run toward playoff contention — much to the delight of his coach, as well as his growing legion of fans.
“I think it's vision and then just watching the skill set, maybe how they play. It's impressive – just on him real quick – just how quickly he gets out of his stance. He’s been able to get out in front of the running back. Sometimes fullbacks are a little slower, they're out of phase with the runner and the runners run up their heels. So, you just try to look, be creative and see where guys can help you.”
