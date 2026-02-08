Patriots' Jared Wilson Debuts Guardian Cap in Super Bowl LX

New England Patriots left guard Jared Wilson is not only making his first NFL championship game appearance in Super Bowl LX against the Seattle Seahawks, but he is also making “big game” history.

The Guardian Cap NXT, a soft-shell cover that retrofits all football helmets to help mitigate the damage from head injuries, is making its Super Bowl debut while being worn by Wilson. As he took the field at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif, the Patriots offensive lineman became the first player in NFL history to compete in the NFL’s championship game while wearing the protective equipment.

After sustaining an injury in Week 12 of the 2025 regular season, Wilson returned to play wearing a Guardian Cap for the remainder of the season, including the Patriots’ postseason run.

After the NFL mandated use of the Guardian Cap NXT for practices in 2022, the league approved the protective gear for regular-season games in 2024. Since then, more than 24 players have opted to wear the Guardian Cap NXT in games. Thanks to Wilson, the technology has now been introduced to the masses on the NFL’s grandest stage.

“At Guardian, our mission has always been focused on athlete safety,” Guardian Sports CEO and Co-Founder Erin Hanson told Patriots On SI. “Seeing our technology on the field during the Super Bowl is an incredible honor and powerful moment for our team. It shows how far the conversation of player safety and protection has come and reinforces our mission to continue to support athletes at every level of the game.”

The Patriots selected Wilson in the third round, with the 95th pick of the 2025 NFL draft (via a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs). In his rookie season, Wilson was the primary starting left guard and played in 13 games. Despite intermittent injuries, as well as the occasional rookie struggles on the field, the Georgia product has emerged into a solid force within the Patriots' offensive line. In addition to protecting quarterback Drake Maye and the Pats’ skill position players, he is also taking measures to preserve his long-term health.

Jared Wilson Becomes a Pioneer in Player Safety and Head Injury Awareness

Nov 2, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots center Jared Wilson (58) in coverage during the first half against the Atlanta Falcons at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Though he may be debuting the Cap on a national stage in Super Bowl LX, he is not the first Patriot to don the cranial apparel.

”Jared is actually the second Patriots player to wear a Cap in a game,” Hanson said, “The first was Jabrill Peppers in the 2024-2025 season. We don't work with NFL athletes directly. The teams purchase a Guardian Cap NXT for every athlete, and then it's the athlete's decision to wear, or not wear, a Cap in games.”

As Hanson revealed, Peppers first wore a Guardian Cap in a game-setting as a member of the Patriots in Sept. 2024. Upon the safety’s release by New England in Aug. 2025, he shortly thereafter joined the Pittsburgh Steelers. To date, he proudly continues the practice while wearing the black and gold.

“I started wearing it the year the league allowed it in games,” Peppers explained after a recent Steelers practice. “It doesn’t bother me at all when I’m running or playing. And when I’m hitting, I don’t really feel anything. Before, after some games with a lot of contact, I’d have a headache at the end of the night. Ever since I started wearing the Cap, that hasn’t been the case. For me, it’s a no-brainer.”

Guardian Caps are designed to retrofit over existing football helmets, adding an additional layer intended to reduce the severity of impacts without changing the look or performance of the helmet underneath. Since their introduction in 2010, the Caps have been increasingly adopted across football, from youth leagues to the professional level, as part of a broader focus on player safety and reducing non-concussive hits.

Since its inception, Guardian Sports has been on a mission to better protect athletes at every level of play. Its flagship product, the Guardian Cap, was originally developed to reduce head impacts during football practice and has since expanded into game-day use across all levels of play.

The Guardian Cap NXT is designed for college and pro players and has been linked to a 52% reduction in NFL practice concussions across all conditions.* The NFL’s conclusion is based on a qualified study that evaluated Guardian Cap NXT alongside additional protective measures, which collectively contributed to a reduction in concussions.

