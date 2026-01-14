Drake Maye's Wife Celebrates Patriots Victory with Four Words

In a full-on throwback to their 2001 Super Bowl squad, the same team where current head coach Mike Vrabel was wrecking plays at linebacker, the New England Patriots put the game on their defense and never looked back, grinding out a 16–3 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in the AFC wild-card round.

It wasn’t flashy. It was physical, disciplined and brutally efficient. Classic Patriots football. Now, as the No. 2 seed, New England waits for the Texans, with a trip to the AFC Divisional Round locked in.

It wasn’t exactly a clean stat-sheet day for Drake Maye. As a passer, Maye hit some real turbulence. He went 6-of-15 in the first half, good for a rough 40% completion rate, his worst in any half this season. The struggles included a tipped interception deep in Patriots territory at the New England 10-yard line, and the Chargers’ pass rush got home five times.

But when the game was on the line, Maye flipped the switch. In true clutch fashion, the rookie QB dropped a perfect 28-yard touchdown strike to Hunter Henry, delivering when it mattered most and sealing a gritty playoff win for New England Patriots over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Ann Michael Maye Celebrates Patriots’ Playoff

And the celebration started immediately. Starting on the sidelines. Maye’s wife, Ann Michael Maye, took to Instagram to share a carousel with fellow Patriots WAGs during the playoff showdown, keeping the caption short, confident and very on brand, “See you next week!!!!!❤️❤️❤️”

After the win, Maye made sure to shout her out while talking about how he planned to celebrate. “Yeah, my parents come to every game. They’re always here,” Maye said. “My three brothers were here, which is pretty cool, all three of ’em being here.” Then, with a grin, he added, “And obviously Ann Michael — can’t forget about her.”

That support has been a long time coming. Ann Michael and Drake met when they were just 12 years old, started dating in 2015, attended the University of North Carolina together, and tied the knot in the summer of 2025.

They’ve been riding this journey together for over a decade. And now, they’re riding a Patriots playoff run too. What comes next off the field is anyone’s guess, but on it? Drake Maye keeps backing up the promise, one clutch throw at a time.

