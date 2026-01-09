Patriots' Drake Maye's Wife Featured in Barstool Pizza Review

New England Patriots fans have their new hero in quarterback Drake Maye, but have also found someone to love in his wife. Ann Michael Maye has become a celebrity in her own right with the Patriots faithful, most notably for her Bakemas series on Tik Tok, where she makes a different baked good every day of December until Christmas.

Now, Ann Michael is featured in a new pizza review from Barstool president Dave Portnoy. Portnoy is famous for his reviews, which notably are based off of just one bite. He's done thousands of reviews all over the country, with the best score going to Monty's Restaurant of Lynn, MA outside of Boston.

Maye joined Portnoy at Gianni's Deli and Pizza in nearby Needham, MA to try their plain cheese pie. According to Portnoy, the guests always go first. Anne Michael rated the pie an 8.1.

"It's pretty good," she said chewing her bite. "It's very good."

Maye went on to say she isn't a pizza reviewer, but more of a baker. Portnoy, wearing a red, white and blue Patriots puffer jacket, gave the pie a 7.7

"I like a tight pizza. This one is a little bit sloppy and messy. I like a pizza you can drive and eat and you don't wear it," he said. "I think the taste is really great."

Barstool Pizza Review - Gianni's Deli and Pizza (Needham, MA) Special Guest Ann Michael Maye pic.twitter.com/RPS232MARQ — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) January 8, 2026

Ann Michael went on to tell Portnoy that she and Drake have yet to find a favorite pizza spot near them, and that the city of Boston has good pizza, but is too far of a drive.

"I feel like I have to get on that if my quarterback and his wife can't find their pizza."

After some discussion of the pie, the conversation turns to football. And Ann Michael gave a not at all surprising prediction for the Patriots' weekend: "Pats are going to win," she said with a huge grin.

Patriots Taking on Chargers in Playoff Smackdown

With Ann Michael cheering for him on the sidelines, Drake and the Patriots are preparing for a home playoff battle against the Los Angeles Chargers. LA will have an absolutely punishing defense, lead by coordinator Jesse Milner. Maye and the Patriots have been practicing all week to try and secure an early-game lead, likely let by the chemistry between Maye and wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

The Patriots take on the Chargers at 8 pm on Jan. 11 from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, MA.

