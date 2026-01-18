Frigid Weather Could Tilt Divisional Round in Patriots' Favor
Winter is coming to Foxborough. The New England Patriots are gearing up for a full-fledged snowball showdown against the Houston Texans. While kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET, the forecast is already calling for snow, and things could get downright ugly by the second half.
With postseason stakes on the line, this one might come down to who can handle the elements better. The weather could end up deciding this game just as much as ball security, trench play, and mental toughness, and Xs and Os.
Trench Warfare Could Decide Patriots vs Texans If Snow Takes Over
The New England Patriots set the tone early on X, posting a snowy clip from Foxborough Stadium, and winter is already clocked in. According to AccuWeather, there’s a 63% chance of precipitation at kickoff, which spikes to 83% by 4 p.m. and stays north of 80% the rest of the night. Temps may hover above freezing, but snow on the turf could turn footing and ball security into a real adventure.
Forecasts are calling for a high of 38°F with around a 55% chance of snow, though heavy accumulation isn’t a lock. Yet. Still, this is a major vibe shift for both teams. The Texans are coming out of a dome, while the Patriots are bracing for Foxborough weather with a young QB at the controls in Drake Maye.
New England also shared footage of Maye warming up with little to no snow falling, but the gray skies overhead told a different story.
Cold weather? No big deal for the Pats. Multiple inches of snow? That’s a different beast. If this Divisional matchup devolves into a trench war, Houston’s physical edge up front could start to swing the momentum.
All signs point to a sloppy second half in Foxborough, with 1–3 inches of snow possible as the storm develops. A game already stacked with defensive firepower just got tougher on both quarterbacks, as Drake Maye and C.J. Stroud may be forced to battle the elements as much as each other.
Flurries are expected at some point after the 3 p.m. ET kickoff, and slick conditions could turn clean throws, sharp cuts, and ball security into premium commodities. This one might come down to who can survive the chaos.
