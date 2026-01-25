Patriots Head to Super Bowl LX With Win Over Broncos

For the first time since 2019, the New England Patriots are Super Bowl bound.

With the weather conditions in Colorado imposing its effect on much of the second-half gameplay, the Pats weathered the wind, along with a ferocious Denver defense, to capture the 10-7 victory over the Denver Broncos in the AFC championship game at Empower Field at Mile High.

Quarterback Drake Maye completed 10-of-21 for 86 yards with one rushing touchdown, as well as 10 carries for 65 yards on the ground. Conversely, Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham threw for 133 yards on 17-of-31 attempts with one touchdown and one interception by cornerback Christian Gonzalez with just over two minutes remaining in the game.

The 2025 Patriots have enjoyed one of the most improbable turnarounds in league history. The club improved from a 4-13 record in 2024 to a 14-3 record in 2025. They have now become the 15th team to reach the Super Bowl a year after finishing with a losing season. The Patriots had previously done that two different times in their history, reaching the Super Bowl in 1996 after a 6-10 finish the year before and reaching the Super Bowl in 2001, a year after finishing with a 5-11 record.

With the win, the Patriots have earned their 12th conference championship in franchise history, while punching their ticket to represent the AFC in Super Bowl LX on Feb. 8 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

First Half Recap: Slow Start for Both Teams at Mile High

Denver struck first in this game, traveling 59 yards on five plays. Stidham provided the game’s first highlight by hitting receiver Marvin Mims, Jr. in stride on a deep right route for an impressive gain of 52 yards. Just two plays later, the former Pats’ backup connected with Broncos’ top receiver Courtland Sutton on a wide-open boot for a 6-yard touchdown. The score gave the home team a 7-0.

However, the Pats had both some drama and magic up in store for the closing moments of the second quarter. Following what appeared to be a fumble and a lost ball by Stidham, Pats’ defender Elijah Ponder recovered and headed to the end zone. Despite an initial ruling indicating intentional grounding by Stidham, the officials reversed their call and awarded the Pats the ball at the Denver 12-yard line — citing Stidham fumbled while attempting a backward pass. Maye went on to complete a quick six-yard pass to receiver Kayshon Boutte before taking the ball into the end zone himself to tie the game at 7-7.

In short, the first half of this battle between the AFC’s best was defined by defensive stands and miscues. The Patriots' inability to earn significant offensive yardage was a key reason for their struggles. According to ESPN Research, the Pats’ 72 yards were their fewest in a playoff half since they recorded 54 in the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 1998 Wild Card Playoffs — a game they eventually lost 25-10.

Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) drops back to pass against the Denver Broncos during the second half in the 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Third Quarter: Snow Starts to Fall, Pats Take the Lead

With the first possession of the second half, the Pats drained 9:31off the clock in traveling 64 yards on 16 plays. The drive was highlighted by Maye rushing for 28 yards, which was the Patriots' longest offensive play of the game at the time. The Pats quarterback found the rushing lane thanks to an edge-sealing block from running back Rhamondre Stevenson. After winning Denver’s challenge of their razor-thin first-down conversion, the Pats were still unable to break into the end zone for six. Instead, Borregales added three points on a 23-yard field goal, giving the Patriots a 10-7 lead.

Fourth Quarter: Pats Punch Their Ticket to Santa Clara

Playing directly into the snow and wind at Mile High, the Patriots faced nearly insurmountable conditions for adding points. The Pats slip-slides their way to three stalled drives in the quarter. The Broncos, with a chance to tie the game, were unable to capitalize on the four-play drive when Denver kicker Wil Lutz’s 45-yard field goal attempt was tipped by Pats’ defender Leonard Taylor. In what turned out to be their final gasp, Stidham heaved a deep right pass up for Mims, which was intercepted by Gonzalez.

With the Patriots taking the ball for the final time of the day, Maye put an end to Denver’s season with a seven-yard run to send the Pats to their 12th Super Bowl in team history.

