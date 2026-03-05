Ranking the Patriots Most Realistic Free Agent Options

While their improbable run to the NFL’s grandest stage put them back in the NFL spotlight, the New England Patriots are determined to ensure that a strong offseason of roster-building keeps them among the league’s elite teams.

The 2025 Patriots defied the odds and the naysayers for the majority of the season and into the playoffs. They improved from a 4-13 record in 2024 to a 14-3 record in 2025. They are the 15th team to reach the Super Bowl a year after finishing with a losing season. Playing mostly disciplined and fundamentally-sound football for much of the season into the playoffs, the Patriots are poised to continue their success into next season and beyond.

In turn, New England will turn its attention to the upcoming 2026 league year — starting with the free agency signing period set to begin on March 11 at 4:00 p.m. ET. Patriots salary cap expert Miguel Benzan calculates New England’s cap situation at $57,080,841 in available space after the expected release of veteran receiver Stefon Diggs.

In that regard, New England’s brain trust will undoubtedly hit the ground running as they look to defend both their division and conference titles. To do so, they may wish to first dedicate their efforts to securing a well-rounded free agent class. Without further ado, here is a look at the Patriots' most-realistic free agent targets heading into 2026.

1. Alec Pierce, WR

Jan 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) catches a touchdown pass against the Houston Texans during the first half at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Since entering the NFL as a second-round pick by the Colts (No. 53 overall) in the 2022 NFL draft, Pierce has been one of the Colts’ primary deep-threat offensive weapons. The former Cincinnati Bearcat has compiled 2,934 receiving yards on 157 catches and 17 touchdowns during his for seasons in Indianapolis.

Last season, Pierce led the Colts in receiving yards [1,003] while logging 47 catches and six touchdowns. He also led the NFL in yards per reception with 21.3. The Pats would greatly benefit from adding some pass-catching talent this offseason — thus helping quarterback Drake Maye by adding a receiver with the capability of quickly getting open on early downs and making plays deep down the field.

2. Isaiah Likely, TE

Jan 19, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens tight end Isaiah Likely (80) runs the ball after making a catch during the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills in a 2025 AFC divisional round game at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Baltimore Ravens tight end, and Cambridge, Mass. native, Isaiah Likely is expected to test the metaphorical free agent waters when the league year opens on March 11. Despite having played the second option to Baltimore star Mark Andrews, Likely has amassed 135 receptions for 1,568 yards and 15 touchdowns during his four years in the Charm City.

The 6-4, 245-pounder blends a capable route-running skill set with strong contested-catch ability — especially when high-pointing the ball. For a player of his size, Likely shows above-average acceleration which often translates to notable yards-after-catch. Not only can he succeed while being deployed in open space in coverage, he can also be used on designed throws to the flat as an H-back.

3. Joel Bitonio, LG

Oct 13, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns guard Joel Bitonio (75) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

While Bitonio may not be on the target lists of several Patriots’ pundits, he would be a logical addition to the Pats’ offensive line. Should the 34-year-old opt for a return to the gridiron over retirement, he could be available for a short-term deal, projected to be approximately a one-year, $14 million deal. A 12-year NFL veteran, Bitonio was still among the best pass-blocking guards in the NFL in 2025, allowing just two sacks across 686 pass blocking snaps for the Cleveland Browns.

Though his peak playing days are behind him, Bitonio would provide a reliable veteran presence for left tackle Will Campbell and guard [likely to move to center] as they build upon solid rookie seasons. Bitonio is also familiar with Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel — with whom he spent time in Cleveland during the 2024 season.

4. Quay Walker, LB

Oct 19, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker (7) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Patriots are almost certainly going to be in the market for a linebacker, with Walker making a great deal of sense. A first-round pick (22 overall) by the Green Bay Packers in 2022, the 25-year-old has started 57 of 58 games played. In his first four seasons with the Pack, the Georgia product has amassed 469 tackles, 17 passes-defensed and nine sacks. Last season, Walker finished with a career-high 128 tackles with 2.5 sacks, seven quarterback hits, and five passes-defensed.

At his best, Walker is a standout tackler who is capable of starting within the Patriots' system. Should he command a deal in the neighborhood of $5-7 million annually, New England would be wise to inquire about his services.

5. Kevin Byard, S

Nov 16, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Chicago Bears free safety Kevin Byard (31) warms up before a game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

With the future of saftey — and soon-to-be unrestricted free agent — Jaylinn Hawkins uncertain, the Pats may view the position as a priority in free agency. Having second-year Craig Woodson solidified into a starting role, New England could opt for a veteran presence to anchor their defensive backfield.

Byard, a three-time first-team All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowl selection, played under Vrabel with the Tennessee Titans from 2018 to 2023, when he was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles. The 32-year-old earned Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro honors last season with seven interceptions with the Chicago Bears.

While early indications have the veteran safety likely to return to the Windy City, a short-term deal — reuniting him with Vrabel and some of his former Titans’ assistants — could entice Byard to bring his talents to New England.

