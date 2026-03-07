Patriots' Marcus Bryant Makes Big Off-Field Announcement

New England Patriots offensive lineman Marcus Bryant has experienced the type of rookie season for which most pro footballers can only dream.

Bryant helped the 2025 Patriots defy the odds and the naysayers for the majority of the season and into the playoffs. The Pats improved from a 4-13 record in 2024 to a 14-3 record in 2025. They became the 15th team to reach the Super Bowl a year after finishing with a losing season. Playing mostly disciplined and fundamentally-sound football for much of the season into the playoffs, the Patriots are poised to continue their success into next season and beyond.

Most importantly, Bryant will be heading into the 2026 with the love of his life by his side. Per a recent Instagram post, the Pats’ lineman has confirmed his engagement to fiancée Kayla Da’Shay. In fact, Bryant’s soon-to-be betrothed posted the following amid a series of pictures commemorating the pair’s impending nuptials, seemingly to take place in 2027:

“Can’t wait to spend together with you 2.22.2026, #TheBryants2027.”

Congratulations to #Patriots OL Marcus Bryant and his fiancée Kayla Da Shay who have announced their engagement via social media #NEPats



Marcus Bryant is an Intriguing Offensive Tackle Prospect for the Patriots

Despite Bryant being a bit of a raw prospect, the Patriots seized the chance to add the 6-foot-7, 317-pound offensive tackle to their stable. New England selected the 23-year-old in the seventh round (220th overall) of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Bryant had started 29 games at SMU and 13 games at Missouri. Clearly a sizable left tackle with good length, he also showed some agility with impressive running at his pro day. While he will help his cause by playing a bit lower to be effective at a pro level, Bryant could be an intriguing option to play a swing tackle role in 2026.

Bryant’s size, athleticism, and upper body power appeared to blend well with his quickness against outside rushers during his reps in training camp. With both the timing and strength to succeed in pass protection, Bryant may be poised to add to his 19 total snaps on offense from last season.

Along with Bryant, the Patriots currently employe left tackle Will Campbell, left guard Ben Brown, center Jared Wilson, right guard Mike Onwenu, right tackle Morgan Moses as starters. Caedan Wallace, Mekhi Butler, Lorenz Metz, Sebastian Gutierrez, Thayer Munford Jr. and Andrew Rupcich are the team’s swing options.

New England’s offensive line will be missing the services of perhaps its most-seasoned on-field and locker room leader Garrett Bradbury in the upcoming season. The Patriots have agreed to trade Bradbury to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a 2027 fifth-round draft choice.

