Letting Khyiris Tonga Walk Was Wrong Call for Patriots

The NFL's free agency negotiation window began on March 9 at noon, with the New England Patriots letting defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga go to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kansas City and Tonga agreed on a three-year, $21 million deal with $14 million guaranteed, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. This latest development comes after the Patriots previously signed Tonga to a one-year, $2.7 million deal. Now, while this is a smart move for the Chiefs in that it beefs up their defensive line trenches, it means that New England has lost a solid run-stuffer.

Tonga quickly established himself as a fan favorite and started in eight games for New England while also recording 24 tackles as he helped the Patriots to their 12th Super Bowl appearance.

In addition, he is a big nose tackle who is also a five-year veteran that possesses a strong ability to reset the line of scrimmage. His agility and pass-rush productivity — which was established by his 17 pressures — make him a unique asset to any roster.

Patriots Will Miss Khyiris Tonga

This transaction surrounding Tonga came after the Patriots were not getting to utilize him to his full potential. Injuries to his ribs and foot prevented Tonga from expanding his role to the fullest under head coach Mike Vrabel. He missed three weeks with a foot injury sustained in Week 16 and previously had to wear a walking boot.

Tonga has 113 total tackles across his career in addition to one fumble recovery. He has played for four franchises in total (Chicago, Minnesota, Arizona, and New England). He's also known for his contributions off the field, with Vrabel previously wearing a homemade lei from Khyiris Tonga's mother as he entered the recent Super Bowl.

Reports that Vrabel is building a Patriots' franchise centered on family as a core value have also surfaced, with Tonga being a part of that "family." However, despite Tonga being a core of that "family," he was dealt away anyway.

In the playoffs for the Patriots, the former seventh-round pick recorded seven tackles and one sack. NFL free agency is set to begin on March 11 at 4 p.m. EST. Tonga was previously listed among the top backups likely to net guaranteed money on ESPN's defensive free agency tracker. That prediction was correct — with the Chiefs shelling out the previously referenced number to secure Tonga in the middle of free agency.

Seeing him go should be a blow to the Patriots fanbase, but hopefully Vrabel and co. can make up for it via who they continue to acquire.

