One Player Patriots Cannot Lose in Free Agency

The New England Patriots previously signed defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga to a one-year, $2.7 million deal.

Tonga quickly established himself as a fan favorite and started in eight games for New England while also recording 24 tackles as he helped the Patriots to their 12th Super Bowl appearance. However, a recent report from Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic has indicated that a projected deal for two years and $8.5 million is currently in the works for the Buffalo Bills in acquiring the nose tackle. The deal for Buffalo would make sense — it would free up Deone Walker to do more than just man the middle right in front of the center. In addition, the Bills will likely make some major changes to their defense after firing Sean McDermott and replacing Bobby Babich as defensive coordinator. The franchise plans to move from a 4-3 defense to a 3-4 defense, which means a nose tackle such as Tonga becomes all the more important.

However, is Tonga a player New England Head Coach Mike Vrabel and co. should consider giving up?

To but it bluntly, no.

Tonga is a big nose tackle who is also a five-year veteran that possesses a strong ability to reset the line of scrimmage. His agility and pass-rush productivity — which was established by his 17 pressures — make him a unique asset to any roster.

Khyiris Tonga Needs to Remain with Patriots in Midst of Free Agency

The problem with Tonga is that injuries to his ribs and foot might've prevented Tonga from expanding his role to the fullest. He missed three weeks with a foot injury sustained in Week 16 and previously had to wear a walking boot.

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA: New England Patriots defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga (95) reacts after a sack in the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans in an AFC Divisional Round game at Gillette Stadium.

Tonga has 113 total tackles across his career in addition to one fumble recovery. He has played for four total franchises (Chicago, Minnesota, Arizona and now New England). He's also known for his contributions off the field, with Vrabel previously wearing a homemade lei from Khyiris Tonga's mother as he entered into the recent Super Bowl.

Reports of Vrabel building a Patriots' franchise centered around having family be a core value have also surfaced — with Tonga being a part of said "family."

In the playoffs for the Patriots, the former seventh-round pick recorded seven tackles and one sack. NFL free agency is set to begin on March 11 at 4 p.m. EST. Tonga is currently listed among the top backups likely to net guaranteed money on ESPN's defensive free agency tracker.

