Marcus Jones Could Make Patriots History in Super Bowl LX

New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones not only has the chance to earn his first Super Bowl championship when his Pats take the field against the Seattle Seahawks on Feb. 8 at Levi’s Stadium. He also could find his way into the franchise’s history books.

Throughout both the regular season and the playoffs, Jones has demonstrated an exceptional ability to quickly turn a single catch into six points — both as a special teams returner and as a defensive back. In fact, the former Houston Cougar returned a second-quarter interception 26 yards for a touchdown against the Houston Texans in the AFC Divisional playoffs.

It was the seventh interception returned for a touchdown in New England postseason history and was also the first since cornerback Asante Samuel returned a pick 39 yards for a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts in the 2006 AFC Championship Game.

Should Jones return a pick for a touchdown in Super Bowl LX, he will join Samuel as the only Patriots’ player with two interceptions returned for a touchdown in a single postseason, per Patriots Media. In the process, he will also join Ty Law as the second Patriots player with a pick-six in a Super Bowl. Law returned an interception 47 yards for a touchdown against the St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI.

Jones already entered his name into Patriots lore by becoming the second player in NFL history to have two interceptions returned for touchdowns and two punt returns for touchdowns in a season, including the playoffs. Jones returned two punts for a touchdown in the regular season — joining former Oakland Raiders’ cornerback Phillip Buchanon in 2003.

Of course, Jones’ performance throughout the entirety of 2025 will be remembered in the annals of his and New England’s respective histories.

Marcus Jones Has Become One of the Patriots’ Most Versatile Weapons

Amid the backdrop of signing a three-year, $36 million extension with the Pats earlier this season, Jones has certainly delivered a performance worthy of his newfound financial windfall. In Week 4 against the Carolina Panthers, Jones had an 88-yard punt return for a touchdown. In fact, Jones broke the franchise single-game record for punt return yards with 167 yards on three returns, set by Mike Haynes' 156 yards in a 1976 game, and was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

In an effort to quell any lingering doubt on his special teams’ dominance, Jones clearly showcased his return skills during the Pats’ 33-15 victory over the New York Giants. In the first quarter, he returned a punt from the New York Giants' Jamie Gillian 94 yards for a touchdown — his second scoring return of the season. For his efforts, he was named a second-team All-Pro as a punt returner — the second such selection of his career (first-team All-Pro as a returner in 2023).

In addition to being an elite-level punt returner, Jones is also New England’s primary slot cornerback. The former Houston Cougar has aligned on 71% of New England’s snaps on defense. This season, he has compiled 65 total tackles, 11 pass deflections and three interceptions.

During New England’s Week 12 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, Jones showcased the prowess that earned him Defensive Player of the Month honors for October. He jumped and picked off a short-right pass attempt by Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco and returned the interception 33 yards for the score.

Fortunately for the Patriots, Jones’ prowess in the field will only help their cause in attempting to best a Seattle team which is stout in all three of the game’s phases. In other words, both Jones and the Patriots want to ensure that they will remain in the “right place at the right time” to bring home an NFL-record seventh Super Bowl championship to New England.

