Marcus Jones Sends Thank You to Patriots Fans

After a long flight home, the New England Patriots returned to Gillette Stadium as AFC champions. Greeting them were hundreds of fans cheering and giving the players support.

Cornerback Marcus Jones -- who's set to play in his first Super Bowl -- was happy to see the fanbase waiting for them as they returned from Denver.

"It's been a long day, I would say," Jones told reporters after the team returned home. "It was exciting. Happy to come back to fans, happy for us and clapping and everything, so that was great."

It's safe to say that most of these fans didn't have Super Bowl expectations when the season started, or even three weeks in. A 21-14 home loss to the PIttsburgh Steelers in Week 3 dropped the Patriots to under .500, and opened up real conversations about this team.

Instead of wilting, the Patriots found a way to bloom.

"We had ups and downs early," Jones said. "But after that third game, after that Steelers game, we knew we needed to get back to details and getting back to the things that we know help us win. After we started going on a roll and stuff, our confidence is high, and you know in the National Football League, you got to have confidence in anything that you do. Week after week after week, we knew we could stack Ws."

Dec 1, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Marcus Jones (25) returns a punt for a touchdown during the first quarter against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

And stack wins they did. They're now winners of 16 of their last 17 games, and following the grimy, three-point win in the AFC title game, are now playing for the Super Bowl. Jones -- one of the few players on the team who was drafted by Bill Belichick -- will now have his opportunity to play for a ring.

"We Appreciate All The Fans The Ended Up Traveling"

"At the end of the day, we knew that we could be one of these teams," Jones said.

"AFC championship-type teams. All we did was take it one week at a time and not look too far, and just be where our feet are."

So now the message is to get healthy. Jones says that with an extra week, it's a chance for the players to physically rest their bodies -- "Our main thing is get better day by day," he said.

The All-Pro return man told reporters he heard the fans at Empower Field. He certainly saw them coming off the bus at Gillette one day later.

He's now hoping to see (and hear) them in two week at Super Bowl LX.

"First off, we appreciate all the fans that ended up traveling to the game with all the support. We could definitely hear them during the game as well," Jones said. "But also after the game, as well. All the support, it means a lot to us, and we want everyone to end up coming to San Fran and making it loud."

