Patriots QB Delivers Smooth Practice Performance in Drake Maye's Absence

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — With New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye conspicuous by his absence from the practice fields, top backup Joshua Dobbs stepped up to take reps with the first team offense during their final practice before traveling west for Super Bowl LX.

Though few if any believe that either an illness, or a potentially injured throwing shoulder will keep him from making the start for the Patriots against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium, Dobbs apparently kept the offensive ship sailing in the right direction.

“Yeah, it was smooth. Smooth day. Just another day of prep,” Dobbs said via MassLive. “The guys out there were able to run through the offense, run through our scheme, and just get good reps together before we head out west. So, it was a good day of practice.”

Shortly after the conclusion of practice, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel gave a vote of confidence to his veteran quarterback for his performance during the session. While Maye would have practiced if not for his illness, the ‘HC of the NEP’ appeared content with Dobbs’ ability to help prepare his offense for their showdown with the Seahawks.

“Josh prepares as a starter every week, just like everybody else that we have,” Vrabel told reporters, via Patriots Media. “He was able to do a good job for us at practice.”

Joshua Dobbs Provides a Veteran Presence in the Patriots Quarterback Room

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Joshua Dobbs (11) passes against the New York Jets during the second half of the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Shortly after the start of the league year in March, the Patriots signed Dobbs to a two-year deal worth $8 million, which features $3.8 million fully guaranteed. Initially believed to be in contention for the Pats’ backup quarterback spot, Dobbs apparently secured the job in the wake of the team’s April 3rd trade of second-year field director Joe Milton, III to the Dallas Cowboys.

Though relationships between starter and backup can often become contentious, the Patriots are fortunate that Dobbs is both clear on his role, and eager to accept his mission.

“I’ve been in different quarterback rooms throughout my career,” Dobbs said. “When you have guys all working towards the same mission, that’s when it happens. From my role, it’s ensuring that we’re in the offense together … that Drake feels comfortable and can go out there and play at a high level.

“Of course, [Drake’s health] is going to be magnified, and we understand that” he continued. “But the preparation, the film study, the communication still has been the exact same throughout the week. And I know he’ll be ready to go on Sunday.”

Dobbs joined the NFL as the Pittsburgh Steelers' fourth-round selection (pick 135 overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft. Throughout his eight seasons, the Alpharetta, Georgia native has appeared in 23 games, making 15 starts.

In addition to the Steelers, Dobbs has spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland Browns, Detroit Lions, Tennessee Titans — where he played under current Patriots coach Mike Vrabel — Arizona Cardinals and Minnesota Vikings. Last season, Dobbs handled 81 snaps on offense for the San Francisco 49ers.

Throughout his career, Dobbs has completed 344-of-549 passes for 3,281 yards with 17 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. The 6’3” 220-pound quarterback has also added 520 yards and eight rushing scores. This season, Dobbs has provided the Patriots with a veteran presence in their quarterback room. He’s appeared in four games, completing 7-of-10 passes for 65 yards.

