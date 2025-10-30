Mike Vrabel Explains Why Patriots Succeed In Second Half
In six of the New England Patriots’ eight games to start 2025, they’ve allowed an opening drive touchdown. Now while the team has been able to bounce back and play near perfect football in the ensuing second halves, the slow starts haven’t been encouraging.
However, the second halves have been so good that it’s almost part of the team’s identity. The Patriots wait a few drives to settle in and feel out the other team, before making quick adjustments and capitalizing.
What makes the Patriots so good coming out of the locker rooms at halftime? Head coach Mike Vrabel explained as the team prepares for its Week 9 bout with the Atlanta Falcons.
"I think they’re conditioning," Vrabel said. "They're working during the week. They practice hard. As you get into the second half of the game, I don't think that we panic based on where the score is or who's getting the ball. I think we've adjusted well."
It’s been impressive to see New England perform in the third quarter this season. Against the Cleveland Browns last week, quarterback Drake Maye tossed a trio of touchdowns in the quarter, including his first to Stefon Diggs. After the game, the wide receiver gave the touchdown ball to the training staff — a nod to how they helped him recover from last year’s ACL tear.
"They helped me up to this point, get me right," Diggs said. "The second one (will) go to the person that helped me the most in there. But the first one goes to the training room just ‘cause it was an ongoing process [...] They put in a lot of work."
"I Don't Think That We Panic [...] I Think We've Adjusted Well"
Part of being a strong team is woven through this squad’s identity, and part of the reason they’ve been so stout on both sides of the ball. Nevertheless, some miscues offensively can be attributed to started out of the gate slow — or just the good defense the Browns possess.
"I think our players, again, even little things, maybe the speed of the Browns and the defense," Vrabel said. "I think that's hard to recreate early in the game, where there may be one run that we had early in the game that didn't look too hot."
"Come back in it later in the game, and you see linemen getting off on the backer that's running through just a half a step sooner and able to get the block and get the back through, as opposed to maybe earlier in the game, it was a little faster than what we had been able to show them in practice."
In the first half last week, multiple trips into Cleveland territory were thwarted and forced rookie Andy Borregales to kick three field goals. It helped in the win, and Vrabel is confident that should his team get down there when Atlanta comes to town, they’ll capitalize.
"The players do a good job of adjusting to some of those things," Vrabel said. "It can still be better; it's still too sloppy in some situations, and we'll need to be great and much better in the red zone if we're able to get down there this week."
