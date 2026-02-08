Mike Vrabel Prepping Patriots for Super Bowl Halftime Show

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel is not taking any chances; he is going into Super Bowl LX prepping his roster for what could very well be the loudest and noisiest games of their careers.

The HC won three Super Bowls as a linebacker for New England in 2001, 2003 and 2004. With that in mind, it is being reported that Vrabel pulled his team off of practice on Feb. 6 and made them sit in the locker room for around 14 minutes while Bad Bunny songs blared over the sound system. Per Lindsay Jones of The Ringer and Pro Football Writers of America, Vrabel blew his whistle at 1:52 p.m. following a special teams session. He did so in order to simulate what halftime at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. will feel like for his players.

Prepping for the overwhelming atmosphere that the ultimate championship game presents is clearly key to Vrabel for the Patriots if they want to earn a win over the Seattle Seahawks on Feb. 8.

What Patriots Fans Need to Know About the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show

Bad Bunny — the Puerto Rican superstar born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio — is fresh off a win at the Grammys for “Debí Tirar Más Fotos.”

The Associated Press is reporting that Bad Bunny’s halftime performance is to be around 13 minutes long. Historically, Super Bowl halftime shows run anywhere from 12 to 15 minutes.

Feb 5, 2026; San Francisco, CA, USA; Bad Bunny during the Super Bowl LX halftime show press conference at Moscone Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

All of Bad Bunny’s music is recorded in Spanish and it is currently being speculated that his show will be one of a jovial tone. The music star said at a recent press event hosted by Apple Music that he wishes his performance to be a huge party for all in attendance.

“It’s going to be a huge party,” he said, playfully dodging questions about surprise guests and other details. “What people can expect from me … I want to bring to the stage, of course, a lot of my culture. But I really don’t, I don’t want to give any spoilers. It’s going to be fun.”

In a historic first, the halftime show will include a multilingual signing program featuring Puerto Rican Sign Language, led by interpreter Celimar Rivera Cosme. Prior to kickoff, Green Day is slated to perform a set in celebration of the game's 60th anniversary.

As previously noted by New England Patriots On SI, rock legend Jon Bon Jovi is set to introduce the Patriots, while actor Chris Pratt will introduce the Seahawks.

