Patriots Won't Activate RB Before Super Bowl LX

The New England Patriots have officially declined to activate running back Terrell Jennings to the 53-man roster before the Feb. 4 deadline of the 21-day practice window.

This development comes according to the NFL transaction wire. As a result, this means Jennings' season has officially come to a close ahead of the Patriots facing off against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX on Feb. 8. Jennings sustained a concussion against the New York Giants on Dec. 1 and was placed on injured reserve after the bye in Week 14. The running backs currently listed on the current New England 53-man roster are rookie TreVeyon Henderson and veteran Rhamondre Stevenson.

The Patriots won't activate RB Terrell Jennings off the injured reserve. That activation period expired. — Mark Daniels (@ByMarkDaniels) February 4, 2026

Per Pats Pulpit, the third option on the backfield depth chart has been claimed by veteran D’Ernest Johnson.

Jennings previously returned to practice on Jan. 14 and would then go on to clear NFL protocol. However, a hamstring injury in the postseason has since seen Jennings go from being a full participant to a non-participant. He was listed as questionable on a recent injury report.

Terrell Jennings Concludes Season Due to Injury

The RB rushed for his first career touchdown in the fall and has totaled 115 scrimmage yards through 37 touches. Jennings had added three tackles on special teams while also returning a pair of kickoffs for 59 yards.

Jul 28, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots running back Terrell Jennings (26) heads to the practice fields for training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Jennings was signed by the Pats to the 53-man roster from the practice squad in Dec. of 2024. He made his 2025 debut after being elevated to the active roster for play against the New Orleans Saints.

Henderson is expected to step up against the Seahawks. The youngster — only 23 — has recorded 911 rushing yards and nine touchdowns, across 180 carries. He was drafted in the second-round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

The New England offense saw second-year quarterback Drake Maye lead them to the ultimate championship game this year. Maye is also in contention for the coveted MVP award.

“I’ll tell you this, he got way better than last year,” Stevenson said of Maye at a recent Super Bowl media availability, per SiriusXM's Jackie Kolgraf. “This year, like you said, he’s coming in there confident. He’s looking at all the guys in their eyes. And whatever play he calls, we believe in it. It could be a QB sneak, but he’s saying it with that determination in his eyes that this might go 60 yards. So, just keeping that confidence. He comes in there ready to command the huddle, command the offense, and he’s doing a great job.”

Stevenson has over 3,500 career rushing yards for New England in addition to 28 touchdowns.

This marks the Patriots' 12th Super Bowl appearance in franchise history, with New England on the hunt for a seventh all-time victory in the coveted game.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!