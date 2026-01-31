Patriots' Ben Brown Reflects on Family’s Super Bowl Legacy

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots offensive lineman Ben Brown will be making the first Super Bowl appearance of his career when his team battles the Seattle Seahawks on Feb. 8 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

In doing so, he will not only be fulfilling a lifelong dream, he will also be carrying on a family legacy which began 59 years ago.

Allen Brown, Ben’s grandfather, was a reserve tight end for the Green Bay Packers from 1965-67. During that time, he won two league championships with the Pack, earning rings for their victories in Super Bowl I and Super Bowl II. With the chance to add to the Brown family’s championship jewelry case with a win over the Seahawks in Super Bowl LX, the Pats’ interior lineman took a moment to reflect on his grandfather.

“That was always pretty cool, when we spent time with him” Brown said about this grandfather via Boston.com. “Growing up, we didn’t really fully understand what that meant, but you would just see Papa would have both of his Super Bowl I and Super Bowl II rings on. They weren’t as flashy back then — they had one or two diamonds on them — but definitely super special.”

Though the elder Brown — who passed away in 2020 — took great pride in the brief, yet productive time he spent with the Vince Lombardi-coached Packers, Ben Brown remembered that time spent with his loved ones was always his grandfather’s greatest treasure.

“Yeah, he did some, tell some stories and stuff ” Brown said when asked if his grandfather often spoke about his playing days. “But really my grandfather … he really cared about his children and his grandchildren more.”

Like his grandfather, as well as his father, Tim, Brown played his college football at Ole Miss — helping to hold down the Rebels’ offensive line from 2017-21. Despite going undrafted in 2022, Brown signed with the Cincinnati Bengals as a rookie free agent. After additional stops with the Seahawks and the Las Vegas Raiders, he was signed by the Patriots in October 2024.

Ben Brown has Continuously Delivered for the Patriots

Dec 1, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots center Garrett Bradbury (65) and New England Patriots center Ben Brown (77) celebrate after a play during the second quarter against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

During his time in New England, Brown has become one of the Patriots most-versatile and highly-valued offensive linemen. Subbing at center for the injured David Andrews, the 6-foot-5, 313 pounder started all 10 games he in which appeared in during the 2024 season. For his services, he was re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent by head coach Mike Vrabel this offseason.

In 2025, Brown has started four games this year, becoming a stabilizing presence at left guard while filling in for injured rookie Jared Wilson. He is also the Patriots top reserve option at center, behind starter Garrett Bradbury. For his exemplary contributions to the team, he was awarded a two-year, $5 million contract extension.

Still, stepping on the field for Super Bowl LX will hold a special place in the heart of Ben Brown. While his grandfather’s legacy is always in his heart, the 27-year-old Patriots lineman is hoping to forge his own legacy — and hopefully earn his very own ring in the process.

“It’s definitely something that I’ve always dreamed about doing,” Brown explained. “Now that it’s actually happened, it’s still kind of hard to fathom that we’re going to the Super Bowl. Just eternally grateful to be here with the Patriots, playing for coach Vrabel, playing with all these guys, all my teammates and everything. Just so excited to be here.”

