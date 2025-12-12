Patriots Get Concerning Update From Pro Bowler

The New England Patriots head into their critical Week 15 'Hat and T shirt' divisional game against the Buffalo Bills knowing that a win will seal their first AFC East of the 2020s.

Despite being two games ahead in the race for the division, the Patriots go in as a small 1-point underdog, according to the bookmakers - with their chances of victory being priced at +100, compared to the Bills' -120.

Patriots Top Linebacker Gets Injury Downgrade In Practice

In what is suspected to be a very close game, everything is liable to make an possible impact on the final result - including the availability of key players. And it seems like one of those players for New England, Harold Landry, could see himself become unavailable to suit up on the weekend.

Having been limited in practice with a knee injury for practice on December 10th, the former Pro Bowl edge rusher did not practice at all on December 11th.

Patriots Thursday injury report



DID NOT PARTICIPATE

RB Terrell Jennings (concussion)

LB Harold Landry (knee)



LIMITED PARTICIPATION

OT Vederian Lowe (abdomen)

LB Robert Spillane (foot)



FULL PARTICIPATION

DT Christian Barmore (not injury related)

S Brenden Schooler (ankle)

DT… — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 11, 2025

"Patriots Thursday injury report", ESPN's Mike Reiss posted on X.

Landry was not able to participate in practice a couple of days ahead of the ciritical game, alongside third-string runing back, Terrell Jennings.

What Does Harold Landry Mean To The Patriots' Defense?

The former Tennessee Titan has not skipped a beat since joining the Patriots from the struggling AFC South team this past spring. Although normally players that get released mid-contract - especially at ultra-critical positons like defensive end - normally do so due to clear decline, Landry has not shown much of that at all.

Landry had accrued at least 9 in each of the past three seasons that he played in Tennessee; 2021, 2023 and 2024, having missed out on the entirety of 2022 due to an ACL tear suffered in training camp just prior to the start of the year.

And to-date, he has certainly justified the 3-year, $43.5 million contract head coach, Mike Vrabel and general manager, Eliot Wolf gave him back in March. Landry has 7.5 sacks on the season, which leads the team, along with 9 tackles for loss and 46 total tackles. This has helped him garner a very strong 71.4 grade from Pro Football Focus on the season.

The Patriots are not totally lost without him; they still retain fellow impressive edge talent, K'Lavon Chaisson. But sans both Landry and fellow free agent pickup, Milton Williams, life could get harder up front for the Patriots' defensive front against one of the league's best QBs in Josh Allen.

