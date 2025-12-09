Patriots Can Clinch Playoff Berth In Week 15

Although the New England Patriots boast the NFL's best record at 11-2, they hadn't been able to officially clinch a berth in the 2025 postseason. Until now. For the first time in half a decade, the Patriots are playing a "hat and t-shirt" game with the AFC East sitting just one win over the Buffalo Bills away.

So how can they officially punch their ticket to the playoffs for the first time since 2021? According to NFL payoff scenario guru Joe Ferreira, here's how:

Patriots Clinch AFC East Division, Host Playoff Game

This one is the most straightforward outcome of the bunch. For the Patriots to recapture the division crown they once owned for so long, all it takes is a single victory over the Bills in Week 15. The win (paired with the Bills losing) would give New England the tie-breaker on the year.

Earlier this season, the Patriots went into Orchard Park, New York, and knocked off the then-undefeated Bills on a game-winning field goal by rookie kicker Andy Borregales. The 23-20 victory set the stage for what should be one of the league's best games of the week, and potentially a playoff preview should both teams advance.

It's the first time in a while that the Patriots have been able to secure the division and ensuing home playoff game. The last time New England suited up at Gillette Stadium in the postseason was Tom Brady's final game with the franchise back in 2019. With just one more win, Drake Maye has his chance to end what's been a thirsty drought for Patriots fans.

Buffalo Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard turns and gets an arm out to stop New England Patriots running back Antonio Gibson during first half action at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Oct. 5, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Patriots Don't Win Division, Clinch Postseason Berth Instead

Here's where it can get complicated.

What happens the Patriots don't win against the Bills and actually tie? The division title won't be won, but they could still sneak into the playoffs if they walk out of the stadium sporting the same score as Buffalo.

The Patriots would need any of the following teams to have a specific result. The Patriots would earn a playoff berth if they tied, and either the Jacksonville Jaguars or Los Angeles Chargers lost, or the Indianapolis Colts or Houston Texans either lost or tied. In a crazier outcome, if New England were to lose to the Bills, if the Colts and Texans both lost, they would clinch their first berth into the tournament since 2021.

