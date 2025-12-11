Former Patriots QB Feels Disrespected By Philip Rivers Signing

Philip Rivers, the 44-year-old veteran who the Indianapolis Colts signed off the street to help turn their season around, hadn't played football since 2020. The transaction ticked off former New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, who continues to hope for another opportunity in the NFL.

Newton, who's eight years younger than Rivers and hadn't suited up in a competitive football game since 2021, went on his 4th & 1 podcast to discuss the latest signing in the AFC, and how he should have been the one to get the call.

December 16, 2012; San Diego, CA, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) talks with San Diego Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) after a 31-7 win by the Panthers at Qualcomm Stadium. The Panthers won 31-7. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

"I don't give a damn if he was in their family. He's 44 years old, bro," Newton said. "How do you keep holding Cam Newton to a standard that you're not holding everybody else?"

Newton Was Voted A Patriots Captain In 2020

After a long tenure, including a trip to Super Bowl 50 with the Carolina Panthers, the former MVP was brought to New England on a one-year deal in 2020. Newton was signed fairly late into the offseason, often creating discussions about how the now-36-year-old quarterback didn't get a full offseason to work with his new team.

That year was a wonky one. Impacted by the pandemic, no fans were able to see Newton's lone regular season with the Patriots. Just one year after Tom Brady decided to leave for Tampa Bay, Newton threw for 2,657 yards, eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions en route to a 7-8 record (he didn't play in one of the Patriots' losses that year after being placed on the COVID-19/Reserve list). Newton also added a franchise record 12 rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in a year that didn't end in a playoff berth for the first time since 2008.

Jul 28, 2021; Foxborough, MA, United States; New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws a pass during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Now, with another long-tenured quarterback rejoining the league, Newton feels disrespected.

"I did not," Newton said when asked if he signed a one-day contract to retire as a member with the Panthers, "and will not, because of an opportunity like this."

"A Slap In My Face, Bro"

After his lone year, Newton inked a one-year extension to remain with New England for the 2021 season -- giving Newton a full offseason to prepare as the Patriots' starting quarterback. The Patriots later drafted Mac Jones with the 15th overall pick in the draft, and the rookie soon beat out Newton for the starting job in August. The vet later rejoined his old friends in Carolina for a brief stint, the last time he played in a game.

But would have Newton had even taken the call from the Colts for the ensuing playoff push, which might have resulted in a playoff matchup against his former teammates in New England?

"Hell yeah," Newton said. "It's like a slap in my face, bro."

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!