Patriots Open As Underdogs at Home vs. Bills

The New England Patriots are just one win away against the Buffalo Bills from clinching their first AFC East crown since Tom Brady's last season in 2019. That still doesn't mean that the 11-2 Patriots won't be underdogs at some point this year.

As Week 15 opens up, the Bills -- who just came from behind to knock off the Cincinnati Bengals 39-34 at home -- will head to Gillette Stadium as 1.5-point favorites against the Patriots. Though the Patriots did win the first matchup between these two teams earlier this year in October, the Bills have used a strong stretch of winning football games to make it competitive on the books.

New England, however, will be well rested for the rematch. After knocking off the New York Giants under the primetime lights, the Patriots were treated to a much-needed bye week. Some players who were banged up, including starting left guard Jared Wilson, defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga and special teams ace Brenden Schooler, should return to the lineup.

Buffalo Bills tight end Dalton Kincaid gets tackled from behind by New England Patriots safety Jaylinn Hawkins during first half action at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Oct. 5, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Before the Patriots went into the bye, head coach Mike Vrabel spoke to reporters about the message he wanted the players to know before their week off.

"That we're not done," he said. "We're not satisfied. I think champions are never satisfied. I think you can appreciate where you are, but at the same time, never be satisfied or complacent. The fine line between rest and recovery, and just being sedentary. So, there's a fine line of what we have to do to be able to come back in here, understand that just because you have a bye, that doesn't mean you're guaranteed some victory the next week in this league."

"Teams are 16-12 coming off a bye this year, so obviously, the bye doesn't guarantee anything other than we should get some guys back that we didn't have last night, and we'll see where that goes throughout the week. Give them some time to reconnect with people that they care about, and then also be ready to focus on football and us finishing this thing."

The Patriots Look To Sweep Buffalo To Clinch A Playoff Berth

To "upset" the Bills, who are still holding onto life in the division race, they'll need to start with shutting down Josh Allen. The reigning MVP is the player most often compared to Patriots gunslinger Drake Maye -- in how he commands the huddle and his dual threat abilities on the field. Buffalo has continually found ways to get their athletic quarterback out in space with the ball in his hands, and the Patriots defense, especially the linebackers in the middle of the field, will need to play fundamentally sound football.

Offensively, New England will have its hands full. The Bills' defense has found the end zone in each of the last two weeks, both of them being scores by star cornerback Christian Benford. The Patriots' offensive line remains a bit shaky in the injury department, but to win the game, they'll need to keep Maye upright. That's regardless of who's suiting up on the line.

"They were excited about playing, they were prepared and they were ready to go," Vrabel said about depth players stepping up. "So, that's kind of what you have to do at this time of the year or any time in the National Football League, is be ready to go."

Kickoff for the Patriots-Bills game is set for 1 p.m. on CBS, with Ian Eagle, JJ Watt and Evan Washburn on the broadcast.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!