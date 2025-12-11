Drake Maye Sends Love to Patriots Fans After Pro Bowl Votes

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has been no stranger to achieving milestones this season.

From setting a franchise record in completion percentage (91.3 percent) in Week 7 against the Tennessee Titans to earning AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his Week 13 performance against the New York Giants — a game in which he completed 24 of 31 passes for 282 yards and two touchdowns — Maye continues to be justly rewarded for his on-field prowess.

Accordingly, it should come as little surprise that Maye currently leads all players in the fan voting for the 2026 NFL Pro Bowl. Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, who is in the midst of an MVP-caliber season of his own, is second in the voting at his position.

Patriots QB Drake Maye remains the top Pro Bowl Games vote-getter on https://t.co/uI2glnoSyq and team websites. pic.twitter.com/yyBi3fx4BS — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 8, 2025

Though many professional athletes might be inclined to lean into the hype from such an accomplishment, Maye remains both honored and humbled by the support he has received from the fan base.

“I appreciate the fans … the fans are awesome here,” Maye told reporters at Gillette Stadium. “Patriots fans are all over the country. You see it at away games. We travel great. They've been great to me. Like I’ve said, they've embraced me from the South. A little bit of a Southern accent, not like [rookie eft tackle.] Will’s [Campbell]. But no, like I’ve said, we try to give them something to cheer for, and they're doing that. We’re doing our part, and they've been showing up. We’re looking forward to another home one in Gillette this weekend."

Drake Maye is Making the Case for NFL MVP

Dec 1, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) passes the ball during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

With each passing week, New England’s second-year starter continues to solidify his place as the new face of the storied franchise. Through the Pats first 13 games, the 23-year-old has completed 71.5 percent of his passes for 3,412 yards with 23 touchdowns and six interceptions — most of which was done amid a deafening chorus of “MVP” chants ringing throughout the chilly southern New England air surrounding Gillette Stadium.

Perhaps most revered for his elite arm strength, the 6-foot-4, 225-pounder also possesses the velocity and touch on the ball to make any throw required of him.

Maye has also been equally touted for his exceptional athleticism, highlighted by his ability to be an effective weapon on the ground. Based on his performance in Week 13, Maye is giving Stafford as much competition as possible for the NFL’s MVP race. In fact, some may be include to say that he may be in the metaphorical driver’s seat for the honor.

Despite the temptation to rest on his laurels, Maye remains staunchly focused on making improvements on a week-to-week basis. With the Patriots heading into a Week 15 showdown with the Buffalo Bills — a game in which the Patriots may clinch the AFC East with a victory over Buffalo — it is a safe bet that Maye will keep his mind on New England’s ultimate goal of postseason success.

Fan voting for the 2026 Pro Bowl will close on Dec. 15, with votes counting double on the final two days. The coach and player ballot closes on Dec. 19. Rosters will be announced in early January.

