Patriots' Craig Woodson Makes Major Life Announcement

It’s been a great first year in the NFL for New England Patriots rookie safety Craig Woodson.

After getting drafted with the 106th overall pick in the 2025 Draft, Woodson quickly took over as one of the team’s starting safeties. In 14 games, which also includes 13 starts, he’s racked 70 tackles and broken up three passes. He’s also recovered a fumble

And now, he’s getting married.

In a recent Instagram post, Woodson sharing photos from the moment that he proposed to girlfriend Jazmyn, writing “I choose you, forever.” Multiple of Woodson’s Patriots teammates commenting on the post, including Dell Pettus, Miles Battle, Kobee Minor and Brandon Crossley. Fellow rookie TreVeyon Henderson wrote “Congrats brother,” under the post.

On the football field, Woodson has turned into a steal for Mike Vrabel’s defense. When he was drafted out of Cal, entrenched starters Kyle Dugger and Jabrill Peppers were the two players in his place. By the time the Patriots reached midseason, both players had either been released (Peppers) or traded away (Dugger to the Pittsburgh Steelers). The fourth round pick has carved out a niche as a free safety that is smooth enough to move around in the Patriots’ secondary.

Woodson Isn't The Only Patriots Rookie To Propose This Year

“It’s been a blessing. I’m just trying to take advantage of the opportunity,” Woodson said earlier this season. “A lot of people don’t get this opportunity this fast, but for me to have it, I’m just trying to take it day by day, get better, learn from the mistakes that I made, and then just build on things I’ve done good.

Oct 12, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) runs for a gain past New England Patriots safety Craig Woodson (31) during the second quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

“Just understanding how offenses kind of get certain formations and like to do certain things,” he added about what he’s learned at the pro level. “Just more like the IQ of the game.”

Woodson isn’t the only Patriots player to propose to his girlfriend in recent months. At the end of last season, quarterback Drake Maye proposed to his girlfriend Ann Michael before getting married in the offseason. Henderson — who’s making his own case for one of New England’s best rookie picks — also got engaged earlier in September.

Now ahead of the Patriots’ eventual postseason run, they hope that Woodson’s engagement isn’t the only ring that the rookie is in possession of by the end of the season.

